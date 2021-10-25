NC senior organizing benefit for foster teens

“When they talked to me about bringing foster kids into our home, my one stipulation was that they couldn’t be older than I was,” he laughed.

Jody laughed. “I never imagined I’d be the mother of 11. We had four biological children. We were done. God wasn't,” she said. “We met some families that had fostered or were fostering. We've seen the need, and we slept on it. And we were just going to foster, that's all. We wanted to help families get back up on their feet and be reunified.

“But we were naive at that time. And the foster care doesn't always work that way. And so you have these children for years, sometimes. And then they're not reunified. And so our first adoption was our son, who we got when he came home with us from the hospital at 3 weeks old. When he was almost 3 years old, they terminated parental rights.”

Jody said they were determined he wasn’t going anywhere else. “That's what started our journey to adoption. And then every story of every child we adopted is kind of unique to itself, but God's fingerprints are all over it,” she said. “So no, I never imagined I'd be the mother of 11. So no, I know my husband did not imagine he would.”

Her husband, Tim, is a mechanic for Wade’s Auto Service in Farmington.