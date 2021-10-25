NC senior organizing benefit for foster teens

A North County senior with 10 younger siblings who were once in foster care is organizing an Oct. 30 open-microphone fundraiser to raise money, awareness and clothing for teens who age out of the foster program. He’s looking for talent, extra clothes and donations to help former foster kids who become young adults without a safety net.
Colby Duncan of Bonne Terre said he got the idea to help foster teens when his school’s National Honor Society chapter was considering community service projects.
“It was the first Honor Society meet-up day and ideas were shared to find things to meet community service hours. And someone brought up doing something for foster kids,” he said. “The idea didn’t go anywhere in the group, but I thought, you know, I can maybe get my guys together and do something, that'd be cool. I'm just gonna do my own thing. So I got my band boys together. And then I brought my mom into it.”
His mom, Jody Duncan, has been “into it” since they started organizing the open-mic event in early September.
Once a special education teacher for the school district, she’s been homeschooling eight of her adopted foster kids since April. Two more of her adopted kids are in the school district. All 11 of her kids at home — three biological kids are out of the home — range in age from 8 to 17, with Colby being the oldest.
“When they talked to me about bringing foster kids into our home, my one stipulation was that they couldn’t be older than I was,” he laughed.
Jody laughed. “I never imagined I’d be the mother of 11. We had four biological children. We were done. God wasn't,” she said. “We met some families that had fostered or were fostering. We've seen the need, and we slept on it. And we were just going to foster, that's all. We wanted to help families get back up on their feet and be reunified.
“But we were naive at that time. And the foster care doesn't always work that way. And so you have these children for years, sometimes. And then they're not reunified. And so our first adoption was our son, who we got when he came home with us from the hospital at 3 weeks old. When he was almost 3 years old, they terminated parental rights.”
Jody said they were determined he wasn’t going anywhere else. “That's what started our journey to adoption. And then every story of every child we adopted is kind of unique to itself, but God's fingerprints are all over it,” she said. “So no, I never imagined I'd be the mother of 11. So no, I know my husband did not imagine he would.”
Her husband, Tim, is a mechanic for Wade’s Auto Service in Farmington.
Having grown up with many siblings formerly of the foster care program, Colby said he chose to put on the open-mic event — 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday in Park Hills’ Columbia Park — because he has a lot of empathy for foster teens, and even teens in general.
“Teenagers? The word that comes to mind is, ‘mistreated,’ I feel like they get a bad rap,” he said. “They're looked at differently, and no one wants them because they're old already. And they come up with excuses, like attitudes, hormones, whatever. Load of garbage. Those are not good reasons.”
The open-mic event needs acts, though. It’s happening on a Saturday and while there are some acts forming — Colby mentioned comedy acts, karaoke, improv and magic, in addition to the fire-breathing, fire-eating and juggling are on the menu — they need more people to show up and share their talents.
Anyone who wants to perform can find out more on the Colby's band's Facebook page, Where We Run. He'll receive any messages.
Colby’s five-man band Where We Run, which he says has a punk rock, Relient K sound, is on at 3 p.m., and his Arcadia Valley friend Stone Gill’s band, Endurance, takes the Columbia Park amphitheater at 4 p.m.
Colby said Gill has a serious talent as a rapper. “He’s 15 years old and crazy good,” Colby enthused.
Jody said they’re in the process of trying to line up some food trucks and other concessions, but they’re also hoping people who come – whether to perform or to watch – will also help fill bins with donated clothing items for teens, and consider contributing money to the Chafee program, which helps foster teens who age out of the program to transition to independent living.
“Can you imagine being completely on your own at 18? I can’t, I relied on my parents to help me with things like car problems, or small emergencies,” Jody said. “These young adults have already had a tough time.”
The Chafee Foster Care Program for Successful Transition to Adulthood was established in 1999, giving states flexible funding to help youth in foster care live independently and transition to adulthood. It reaches those in the 18-23 bracket, offering access to health care, small emergency funds, support services, educational assistance, job training and temporary housing. More information can be found by checking out https://dss.mo.gov/cd/older-youth-program/ or emailing AskCD@dss.mo.gov
Colby said he’s not made exact plans for what he’ll do when he graduates this spring, but he wants it to involve music, God, and a group home for foster children.
“So I would like to do music, but I'm not going to college for anything. I'm going to a ministry school, where once I am licensed, they'll be able to sponsor me and I can go to different churches on request,” he said. “Sponsorship, I guess is what you would call it. And once I raise enough money, I'm gonna buy a plot of land and build a group home for foster teens.”
