The 198 members of the North County High School Class of 2019 celebrated their final moments together Thursday evening as they received their diplomas, gave their final good-byes to high school, and prepared to embark on the next chapters of their lives.
The evening was filled with excitement and laughter. Flowers were pinned, hats adjusted and tassels and sashes adjusted in preparation for their final evening as North County seniors.
As the ceremony began, the students filed down to the football field and walked past the bleachers and around the track before arriving at their seats. Principal Dr. Ryan Long welcomed everyone to the ceremony and thanked all the staff members for their hard work in putting the ceremony together. Long also thanked all of the parents and family members of the graduates for supporting students over the past 18 years.
“In preparing for the ceremony tonight, I knew that I wanted to take just a few minutes to in some way share something with you, the seniors, that would be meaningful or challenging to you," Long said. “I look across this class and I see such potential. I see such variety."
Long took a moment to allow students to thank the people who have had the most influence in their lives.
“I want you, the graduates, to do something for me, " said Long. "I want you all to take out your cell phones. I know I told you to put them away, that's OK. I want you all to get them out right now. I want you to go to your contact list and I want you to go down your contact list ... find someone who has been instrumental in getting you to this point where you are today. It may be a parent, a coach, a sibling, a pastor, a teacher.
"I want you to find someone now. I want you to take 30 seconds and I want you to send them a message telling them 'thanks,'” Long said. “I would dare say that these people in their own small simple ways have changed your world, and in doing so they have caused a lifetime of change for you.”
Long then invited senior Class President Kaelee Hale to the stage to give her address to fellow students, friends and family.
"From our first of everything to our last, it has all went by way too quickly," said Hale. "North County High is a place we will never forget. It has shaped us into the people we are today and has brought us friends we've had since kindergarten and some of the people we will have in our lives forever.
"As the band One Direction once said, 'We had some good times didn't we? Good-bye to bittersweet but it's not the end. I'll see your face again,' ... at this time I want to thank my true friends for being by my side through this journey, " Hale said.
Next, Valedictorian Megan Matlock stepped up to the podium and looked at her class together for the last time. She thanked all of the faculty and parents in attendance.
“As we transition into the next part of our lives, I think it's important for us all to remember a quote from the iconic Fred Rogers. 'It's not so much what we have in this life that matters. It's what we do with what we have.' Your class rank, how popular are, and countless other things will become trivial after today," said Matlock. "And if you let any of those things hold you back, then stop. Work for what you want and for what you believe in.
"We all have the potential for success. GPA does not determine that … you do. So if I can give any of my own advice, it is to leave your place of comfort. Whether that place is your town or your mindset, the unexplored portion is so much more amazing and eye-opening compared to the small slice we are living in."
Salutatorian Jamie O’Hara took the podium next.
“Almost 1,375 days ago the class of 2019 walked into North County High School and began a four-year journey that has brought us here today,” O’Hara said. “It's funny because I've had a countdown on my phone for graduation since freshman year when I got my early onset senioritis. And this morning, the countdown finally hit zero. I always thought this would be a major relief ... which it is. But I also felt the pain of sadness and worry for tonight.
"This may be because I have not really practiced the speech that I'm giving to you now but it's also for the farewells and long roads that lie ahead for us all," O’Hara said. “While we were busy growing up and wishing for the weekend or the next summer break, we forgot to take a look around and appreciate what we have in the memories we were making. You never know the true value of a moment until it becomes a memory, and that is all we will have left of our high school years after tonight.
“But graduation is not the end ... it's the beginning. No matter where you end up or how you end up, human beings have this miraculous ability to make that place home.
"Before I go, I just want to thank everyone who helped me get here today,” O'Hara said in closing. "I would especially like to thank my parents and brother Joe, my friends, and my teachers who I could always rely on. You are all the reason that I am standing here, graduating nearly 1,375 days later."
Next, Long recognized the special achievements made by members of the class including National Honor Society members, Mineral Area College graduates, Magna Cum Laude, Summa Cum Laude, recipients of scholarships, and those who have enlisted in the Armed Forces.
Superintendent Dr. Yancy Poorman, who will be retiring this year, addressed the graduating class. The superintendent asked all of the alumni of past years to stand up and welcome the class of 2019 to Raider Nation.
The ceremony concluded with Long instructing the graduates to turn their tassels, thus beginning their new lives and journeys into the world. Long then dismissed the students for the final time.
The Class of 2019 included Jordan Nicolas Abarca-Chestnut, Alexis Arianna Allender, Shyla Nicole Allender, Parker Steven Anderson, Page Renee Ashby, Shelbie Jane-Mason Aumann, Randee Leigh Bailey, Mykayla Marie Baird, Joshua Lee Baker, David Banales Reyes, Harley Caleb Barton, Kaitlyn Nicole Beard, Sarah Kathryn Beck, Maddison Paige Bermea, Karly Nicole Bess, Lee Marvin Bess, Caleb James Blackwell, Rachel Lynn Blair, Grant Timothy Bockman, Jordan Anthony Bounds, Tyler Lee Boyer, Jakob Andrew Brown, Jeremy Thomas Buckley, Brett Jensen Burns,Parker James Burton, Jordan Nicole Carrow, Seth Joseph Carrow, Huaiyuan (Henry) Chen, Songhee Chun, Madeline Grace Civey, Cassidy Katherine Colby, Hailey Mae Conour, Jacob Thomas Courtaway, Anna Marie Cox, Annabelle Lee Davidson, Danny Albert Davis, Kaley Lynn Decker, Dustin Lee DeClue, Pacen Wyatt DeClue, Sarah Marie Dichiera, Kaleb Anthony Dickens, Megan Nicole Kay Donoho, Madison Elizabeth Dorsey, Ashley Marie Douglas, Nikki Hope Eaton, Michael Andrew Falls Jr., Emily Elaine Faye Fitzgerald, Skylar Paige Forney, Anna Elizabeth Forrester, Madison Paige Freeman, Nawara Fuangwatthana, Clayton Jeremy Furry, Adarius Cameron Gamblin, Lydia Anne Gammons, Benjamin Logan Gardner, Abigael McKayla Gerren, Erin Michelle Gibson, Sierra Renee Goins, Reanna Nichole Golden, Georgia Michel Goldsberry, Michael Armon Goodwin, Lauren Mackenzie Halbrook, Kaelee Rae Hale, Logan Michael Hall, Cheyanne Renee Hambrick, Tyler Robert Hambrick, Abbey Marie Hammack, Trevor Leslie Hancock, Brittany Lynn Hanshew, Marcus Henry Harmon, Tylor Nicole Harris, Karson Michael Hart, Olivia Ann Hawkins, Sidnee Marie Helms, Jordan Keith Henson, Destiny Joy Higgins, Allison Maria Hillsbery, Kaleb Ryan House, Cody Lee Charles Hubbard, Alyssa Michelle Huber, Carson Nicholas Hughes, Skylar Marie Michelle Hultberg, Alyssa Kay Jenkins, Arlie Elizabeth Johns, Tristan Allen Johnson, Tyler Monroe Johnson, Morgan Hayley Johnston, Lauren Paige Joplin, Madison Grace Keller, Alysa Nicole Kendle, Darci Elyssa Kjos, Roxanne Elisha Kjos, William Jacob Laan, Tiffany Brooke Landers, Addison Fay LaPlante, Olivia Nicole Leftridge, Colton Matthew Lenhardt, Nathaniel Seth Locklear, Anna Marguerite Long, Reese Mackenzy Long, Madison Nicole Luck, Daniel Michael Lukachick, Nicholas Alexander Lukachick, Walker Bernell Mallette, Chloe Grace Marler, Cearah Rayshel Mason, Michaela Carol Mason, Megan Sakura Matlock, John Michael McDowell, Riley Elizabeth McFerron, Tyler Jacob Means, Noah Ryan Mesey, Cydnie Dawn Meyer, Brittney Marie Miller, Jonathan David Miller, June Jeri Miller, Nicholas Logan Montgomery, Bailey Lynn Moore, Bobby Wayne Moore, Darrin Thomas Moore, Molly Kathryn Moore, Isabel Marie Morris, Kylie Peyton Morris, Andrew Neil Moses, Lane Christopher Mowry, Lillian Madison Newton, Jase Chandler Odle, Jamie Linn O'Hara, Camryn Elizabeth Pack, Christopher Michael Scott Parks, Jonathan David Michael Parshall, Noah Tyler Paul, Samantha Nicole Payne, Stephanie Ann Peterson, Kayla Kristine Pezold, Zachary Todd Pipkin, Yancy Kolten Poorman, Kattrina Grace Pratte, Mattilynn Elizabeth Psalmonds, James Landen Ramirez, Levi Daniel Ray, Logan Jaymes Rayburn, Garrett Lee Rector, Addie Tiley Reed, Jaelen Elijah Reed, Kayla Delores Leann Reed, Autumn Nicole Remshardt, Lacy Rae Roberts, Tyler Kristopher Robertson, Anthony David Robinson, Bailey Jo Rokan, Justina Rashell Rousselo, Ashton James Rowland, Nolon Gage Sansoucie, Gracie Renee Schwent, Brianna Lynn Scott, Caleb Matthew Seastrand, Audrey Jacqueline Self, Christopher James Short, Brady Thomas Shropshire, Alexis Paige Shrum, Cierra Renae Simmons, Joshua Glen Skaggs, Dalton Lee Skiles, Ariel Kay Smith, Kimberly Ann Smith, Marija Nicole Smith, Jonathan Eli Starkey, Bonnie Marie Stevens, Thomas Robert Stewart, Terry Allen Stokes, Jarren Keely Stotler, Laney Morgan Stout, Dakota Len Sullens, Jacob Ryan Sutton, Jeremiah Dale Sutton, Kayla Fay Swaringim, Dominick Michael Terry, Sidyia Lashay Thomas, Kristin Lynne Thurman, Taylor Scott Tidwell, Hayden Michael Tilley, Sarah Christine Trautwein, Maizie Carolyne Tyree, Bailey John VanVacter, Jason Scott Matthew Waller Jr., Celena Noelle Weber, Anna Paige Weiss, Devin Wayne Welborn, Caleb James Werley, Nathaniel James White, Ronald Houston White Jr., Shelby Nicole White, Abrie Skye Wideman, Zachary Aaron Wilkins, Josh Suresh Wollesen, Alexander Sebastian Young, and Cole Steven Ziegler.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.