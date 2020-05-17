NC seniors ready for Thursday parade

North County High School seniors, dig out your blue and gold, adjust your graduation caps and start your engines.
A Class of 2020 car procession will happen on Thursday beginning at 6 p.m., with lineup forming at the high school at 5:30 p.m.
Only cars are being allowed in the procession featuring this year’s senior class. No trailers are allowed, and everyone’s being strongly encouraged to demonstrate their Raider pride by decorating their vehicles appropriately.
High school senior Kea Phillips, daughter of Polly and John Phillips, said she got the ball rolling on the procession a few weeks ago because she’d been thinking aloud with her classmates on how disappointing it was that they wouldn’t be experiencing a traditional graduation ceremony at the end of their senior year.
“I figured since seniors got nothing else, we might as well have this. We won’t get the traditional graduation ceremony, but we’ll be able to drive around outside in our caps and gowns, at least,” she said. “My friends thought it sounded good, so they encouraged me to keep going on it.”
Once she posted about it on Facebook, the idea got quite a bit of attention, she said. Then the questions started coming in.
“It’s been challenging, people were asking me so many questions before I knew all the details,” she said. “There are a lot of logistics to work through, but I’ve learned a lot about organizing something like this, and it’s been exciting finding the answers to people’s questions. Dr. (Ryan) Long and the counselors have been really helpful.”
The parade will follow modified homecoming parade routes through Bonne Terre, followed by a procession through Desloge. Bonne Terre Police Chief Doug Calvert said he intends to help lead the procession which will more resemble a motorcycle cruise than a parade, due to the length of procession and the 20-30 mph speed at which they’ll be traveling.
“I’m told there could be as many as 100 cars,” he said. “So we’re working with Desloge and the high school to figure out a few more of the logistics.”
Spectators have been asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines, and so have participants in the procession, Phillips said. “At first we thought we could pack as many as five people in a car, but with social distancing, that’s not a good idea,” she said “But if someone is driving a pickup truck, they can have two people in front and two people in back. There’s a lot to all of it.”
There might be a few more details to iron out, but Phillips said the effort has been well worth it, and she’s hearing good things from her classmates.
“I just thought it would be a cool idea, I didn’t think it would blow up as much as it has, but I’m glad it did,” she said. “I’m excited and I think others are, too.”
Graduation had originally been scheduled for Thursday night. It is currently set for June 23 with graduates only being able to invite five people each. It will be livestreamed.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
