NC seniors ready for Thursday parade

The parade will follow modified homecoming parade routes through Bonne Terre, followed by a procession through Desloge. Bonne Terre Police Chief Doug Calvert said he intends to help lead the procession which will more resemble a motorcycle cruise than a parade, due to the length of procession and the 20-30 mph speed at which they’ll be traveling.

“I’m told there could be as many as 100 cars,” he said. “So we’re working with Desloge and the high school to figure out a few more of the logistics.”

Spectators have been asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines, and so have participants in the procession, Phillips said. “At first we thought we could pack as many as five people in a car, but with social distancing, that’s not a good idea,” she said “But if someone is driving a pickup truck, they can have two people in front and two people in back. There’s a lot to all of it.”

There might be a few more details to iron out, but Phillips said the effort has been well worth it, and she’s hearing good things from her classmates.

“I just thought it would be a cool idea, I didn’t think it would blow up as much as it has, but I’m glad it did,” she said. “I’m excited and I think others are, too.”

Graduation had originally been scheduled for Thursday night. It is currently set for June 23 with graduates only being able to invite five people each. It will be livestreamed.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

