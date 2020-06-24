NC seniors walk across stage at last

“We sit in these chairs in front of the 50-yard line, anxiously awaiting the moment we get to turn our tassels and start a new chapter of our lives,” she said. “We are prepared for this. We have been given all that we need to finally make something of ourselves. The endless resources, support from our friends and family, encouragement from our elders, and our determination passed down from our role models, has prepared us for life after high school.

“This chapter will be anything we want it to be,” Christopher said. “It will be at the start of whoever we choose to be. This is not the end, but only the beginning.”

Next, Valedictorian Breanna Hoffman stepped up to the podium.

“Tonight, we celebrate the end of our high school careers,” said Huffman. “We celebrate moving ahead with our lives, whatever that may mean for each of us. After the ceremony, after this moment, our paths will diverge from each other. But I want to remind you of all the time we spent together, that no matter what each of you does, our paths will always have the same origin."

Hoffman encouraged her fellow classmates to look back to that first day of high school and reflect on the growth they have achieved.