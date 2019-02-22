Dr. Nikki Ruess will not be taking over as North County’s superintendent in July as previously planned.
Ruess has decided that she would like to remain at the Festus school.
“Over the course of the past few months, as everything sort of started to unfold, it just became clear to me that I wanted to remain at Festus," the administrator said in a prepared statement to local media.
Ruess went before the Festus School Board and rescinded her resignation for the assistant superintendent position at that district. She then asked North County’s school board to accept her resignation as the district’s new superintendent and terminate her contract for the new position.
She had been hired to replace Dr. Yancy Poorman, who is retiring at the end of this school year. Poorman still plans to retire.
"The board made a motion that we contract with the Missouri Association of Rural Education (MARE) to do a formal search," Poorman said. "MARE will reopen the position for all candidates, including any new and previous candidates."
Another development in the district is the departure of Assistant Superintendent Chadd Starkey.
Starkey will be taking a position as the Fredericktown School District's assistant superintendent. He is from the Fredericktown area and spent a large portion of his career working for the school district.
Starkey also has a cattle farm in Fredricktown and he and his brother are now sharing the duties of that operation.
"[Starkey] was fortunate to have the opportunity to go back to Fredericktown and help with the family needs and take care of [the farm] while remaining in an educational position," Poorman said.
Fredericktown currently has two assistant superintendents, Dr. Mary Jo Jensen and Shannon Henson.
Jensen, who previously worked alongside Starkey, is retiring at the end of this school year.
Starkey was hired to replace Jenson and will start his new duties in July.
That will leave North County with one remaining current administrator, Kathryn "Katie" Bockman.
