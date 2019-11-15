{{featured_button_text}}
NCHS brings Lizzie Borden to the stage

North County High School students will perform “Lizzie Borden of Fall River” Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. at the high school’s auditorium. Pictured sitting are, from left, Hope Patterson, Emma Bishop, Kai Zang, Breanna Hoffman, Sophie Murphy, Aubrey Brewster and Alyssa Gadberry. Standing are Spencer Hall, Ben Peniston, Joe Samples, Jake Wampler, Hannah Hale, Cooper Sago, Gavin Caby, Lucas Forney and Emilee Stubbs.

Who could forget the macabre childhood rhyme, “Lizzie Borden took an axe … and gave her mother 40 whacks …”?

Now the drama behind the lines will be told.

North County High School students will perform “Lizzie Borden of Fall River” Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. at the high school’s auditorium at 7151 Raider Road in Bonne Terre. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for students and children. A couple of cast members said the show could be rated somewhere between PG and PG-13.

The plot of the play revolves around the story of Lizzie Borden and her possible involvement in the murders of her father and stepmother.

Roles and the students who play them include Lizzie Borden, Breanna Hoffman; Andrew Borden, Cooper Sago; Bridget, Aubrey Brewster; Abby, Hannah Hale; Emma, Kai Zang; Aunt Vinnie, Sophie Murphy; Sousa, Lucas Forney; Alice, Emma Bishop; Reverend Jubb, Gavin Caby; Mrs. Churchill, Alyssa Gadberry; Patrolman Harrington, Spencer Hall; Jenning, Ben Peniston; Marshal, Jake Wampler; Amy Robsart, Hope Patterson; Carlotta, Emilee Stubbs. Understudies are Joe Samples, Machaelyn Stokes, and Connor Ward.

Drama Club Sponsor Kelly Gentry said the play was chosen because the students wanted to perform a story with which people were familiar and that was “a little more dark than our usual shows.” She said the play might not be suitable for small children.

Hoffman, a senior who plays the title role as Lizzie, said the show is “definitely different” than the usual performances given at the high school and she should know, having been in quite a few plays including "Altar Egos," "Meet the Creeps," and "Murder by Indecision." She said she identified with her part’s strong will and refusal to back down under pressure.

“It’s not too dark, but it is less, well, wholesome than most of the previous plays we’ve done,” she said. “It’s a little more challenging, but there’s no cussing or swearing or anything.”

Sago kiddingly interjected. “I don’t know, it might have been more entertaining if my character could have slipped in a few words here and there, but I don’t think the school board would go for it,” he joked. Sago plays the part of Lizzie’s father, Andrew, who Sago described as “angry, very two-faced, in a way.”

“It’s not like he wants to be that way, but he’s very angry, bitter when people don’t do what he wants,” he said. “He’s kind to his family, but he feels a sense of guilt and shame for what he’s done.”

Zang indicated her character, Emma, sister to Lizzie, was also interesting to analyze during the course of reading and rehearsals.

“As Emma, I have two sides,” she said. “Emma grows throughout the play. She starts out wide-eyed, innocent, unfamiliar with the ways of the world. She relies on her sister and father for everything.

“When Lizzie is gone, she becomes a little like Lizzie — disillusioned, a little bitter. She realizes life’s not all butterflies and kittens.”

One of the biggest reasons why the public should come see the play? Suspense, the three agreed.

“It’s a roller coaster from start to finish,” Sago said. “It was interesting to read the play, not being able to predict what was coming next.”

Hoffman agreed. “Even if you generally know the story of Lizzie Borden, it’ll keep you on your toes,” she said.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

