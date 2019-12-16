Brett Pruneau, a 2008 graduate of North County High School, has enjoyed a multinational career that’s spanned from Ireland to Las Vegas. Now, he is excited about a Christmas album he recorded for a religious organization that has just been made available to the general public.
“The album is called 'Joyful' and was recorded and produced in Vancouver, Canada,” he said. “It features one of the former members of the multi-platinum Irish Group 'Celtic Woman' on several tracks, as well. It’s been something I’ve been asked to do since high school."
Pruneau indicated the wait was worth it.
“It took me a while to get done but I had an opportunity come up around two years ago where an organization called the Nazarene Compassionate Ministry reached out to me and asked if they could commission me to record a Christmas album for them to give out as a gift to anyone who donated money to their cause throughout the year.
“I did that, and they funded the album for me, but it’s just been sitting there for two years. I told them, ‘We have this sitting here. A lot of people haven’t heard it. Would you mind if I released it independently now that you got your use out of it?’ They let me, so here we are and I’m really excited to share this intimate collection of Christmas music with everyone.”
As far as the song selections on the album, Pruneau said, there's a little something for everyone.
“There’s some well-known Christmas songs on it like ‘My Grownup Christmas List’ and ‘O, Holy Night’ — some of the standards —but a lot of what’s on the album are my favorite Christmas songs," he said. “When the ministry got in touch with me, they gave me complete creative control over it."
While the "reason for the season" is included on the album, the general tone is about the serenity and positive message of the holidays.
"There are definitely some religious elements to it, but overall, I’d say it’s mostly about a season of peace and joy," Pruneau said. "It’s basically a collection of my favorite music that helps me get into the Christmas spirit."
Pruneau said the album is available for immediate download on iTunes and all other major music platforms.
“I also have physical copies and autographed copies of the album available," he said.
For more information, contact Pruneau at brettpruneau@rocketmail.com.
