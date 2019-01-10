North County has lost one of its favorite teachers and coaches this week.
Mary Hoehn, a North County High School art teacher and long-time tennis coach, passed away Wednesday night after suffering a massive stroke while walking her neighbor’s dog.
Superintendent Dr. Yancy Poorman released a statement on Facebook Thursday morning.
“We have suffered a sudden and unexpected loss,” it reads. “When a piece of fabric is torn away from us it requires everyone to pull together to heal and mend the loss. Sadly, after 37 years, a genuine piece of North County is gone.”
Former students, friends, and even local businesses flooded social media to send their condolences and share their favorite memories of Hoehn.
The Desloge Chamber of Commerce posted a statement on their Facebook page, reading, “Our chamber is sad to hear about the passing of Mary Hoehn. Our hearts go out to her family and friends in this difficult time. She’s touched the lives of many students in her time at North County.”
The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce also released a statement to Facebook, “Our deepest condolences to the staff, students and family of Coach Hoehn. What a tremendous legacy she has left behind.”
“We are saddened to hear the news of the sudden loss of a great arts educator in our area," The Mineral Area Council of the Arts said in a statement. "Ms. Mary Hoehn was a well-respected and loved art teacher at North County High School for many, many years. She always brought her students’ work to our art show each spring and was a wonderful teacher and mentor for young artists in our area. Her dedication to arts education had a huge impact on students in the North County district and she will be missed!”
The outpouring from Hoehn’s previous students was even greater.
“Ms. Hoehn was one of the most selfless and genuine human beings I’ve ever met,” one former student posted. “She always pushed me to do my best and only wanted the best for anyone.”
"I never had Mrs. Hoehn for an art class," Lauren Forrester said, "but I planned on taking many of the art classes that she offered. I have spoken to her on several different occasions and saw her almost every day. She always told me 'good morning' and just made great conversation. She would be the first person to help you obtain something, whether that be in life or the art room. I know that she was a wonderful lady and I am forever grateful for her presence and the impact she has made on many, many students that come through her path. She will always be remembered."
“This is so heartbreaking,” another former student said. “Coach Hoehn was such a unique woman. She never took much credit but influenced so many of her students in such a positive way. She was someone that stayed out of the limelight while helping others shine.”
“I’m broken-hearted and at a loss,” another said, adding that Hoehn was a kind-hearted and amazing teacher, coach, and person.
“She was not only an amazing teacher but also a friend. She has touched the lives of so many students,” one said.
