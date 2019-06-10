FRESHMAN A HONOR ROLL
Abigail Bannister, Makayla Beard, Adriana Bosch, Kerstyn Boyer, Alexis Callahan, Jayden Carrow, Peyton Cheek, David Coroama, Alidia Crader, Jaida Crump, Emily Draper, Colby Duncan, Isaac Easter, Mariss Falch, Amanda Fasano, Emma Gaugel, Coby Gilbert, Hailey Harmon, Dreston Hoffman, Emma Holdman, Brenna Jenkins, Adeline Layton, Ashton Malady, Owen Marler, Alexis McFarland, Braylee Montgomery, Emma Moon, Joseph Ortmann, Hanna Politte, Ty Pratte, Makayla Rector, Addison Reed, Joseph Samples, Alyssa Shrum, Madalyn Skaggs, Jesse Stahlman, Hannah Stokes, Grace Turnbough, Abigail VanVacter, Chloe Webb, Emma Weiss, Mackenzie Whitwell, Karter Yount
FRESHMAN B HONOR ROLL
Payden Allen, Claire Bennett, Mya Borden, Clara Borseth, Breanna Brewer, Trevor Brinkman, Chase Carroll, Clayton Chandler, Talon Colby, Robert Cole Jr., Paige Counts, Taylor Crocker, Lauren David, Annabelle Davis, Lucas DeJessa, Emilia Ealick, Carson Elliott, John Epperson III, Lillian Estes, Dawson Foshee, Brianna Francis, Andrew Goehman Jr., Addison Griggs, Chase Hampton, Emma Hayes, Sarah Hopple, Katelynne Jones, Jenna Landolt, Christopher Lewis, Kayla Lord, Brendan Maddox, Tanner Maggard, Amethyst Messer-Price, Caden Mills, Lexi Minchew, Grace Moore, Emilie Morgan, Amber Morrison, Samantha Mund, Landon Murphy, Jaxon Nash, Jiya Patel, Leala Pride, Landon Proffer, Emily Quinton, Elizabeth Rhives, Eric Ruess, Taylor Smith, Mason Stegall, Cody Sutton, Isabell Walker, Chase Wigger, Noah Wilkerson, Kameron Williams, Katelyn Williams, Evan Wilson, Kaleb Wright
SOPHOMORE A HONOR ROLL
Kyle Alvey, Ian Bacon, Sophia Barton, Bryan Basinger, Reese Bentley, Kelly Bereniski, Daniel Black, Caydence Carlyon, Macey Causey, Paige Clark, Brady Clay, Jonathan Coroama, Julianna Farr, Erin Gantz, Owen Gilliam, Elijah Hamlett, Arran Hoeft, Victoria Inman, Hannah Jaco, Macy Kamler, Cheyenne Montgomery, Macey Montgomery, Maddison Oder, Matthew Parks, Victoria Phillips, Raina Pribble, Adrian Pyatt, Jersie Rodebaugh, Cooper Sago, Aubree Scheck, Saydee Sidebottom, Braden Swift, Haley Thedford, Cole Tinsley, Sawyer Wampler, James Ward III, Joseph Werley
SOPHOMORE B HONOR ROLL
Aubrey Anderson, Kaitlyn Asher, Christian Aubuchon, Gregory Bockenkamp, Logan Buckley, Trinity Cauley, Azlynn Clay, Cheyenne Dickens, Ethan Forney, Bridgette Goodwin, Dawson Hedrick, Dalton Helm, Savanna Hosking, Caitlin Hunter, Landon Kater, Andrew Kay, Karter Kekec, Gabriel Kelley, Kayleigh Kemp, Madison Laan, Raegan LaChance, Shelby Lee, Aiyana Luffy, Genevieve Mann, Ricco Marler, Whitney Marler, Chelsey Martin, Lydia Martinez, JD Mason, Lacie Miller, Triston Miller, Anna Montgomery, Lilian Mordecai, Shelbie Morris, Jeremiah Naucke, Joseph Naucke, Taylor Norris, Jayden Pettus, Klayten Pezold, Lydia Pratt, Caleb Price, Kiley Pyeatt, Madison Reed, Tyler Reibe, Alexia Richards, Hope Robison, Lexi Sillman, Christopher Singleton, Keirstin Skaggs, Bailey Steinmetz, Courtney Steinmetz, Kailee Stephens, Emma Stout, Hailey Strange, Olivia Sutton, Ashley Thomas, Matthew Tomlinson, Emily Veach, Tristin Webb, Mikayla Whatley, Lane Wideman, Olivia Willard, Savannah Wilson
JUNIOR A HONOR ROLL
Kailey Adams, Michelle Anderson, Anzlie Bearden, Aubrey Brewster, Abigail Calvert, Madelyn Carducci, Faith Chadwell, Julia Christopher, Les Copeland, Alexis Crews, Kiersdan Davis, Kaden Dolan, Lauren Forrester, Rylee Gomas, Nathan Hambrick, Isabel Hill, Breanna Hoffman, Jaden Johnson, Madilynne Jones, Thatcher Karsch, Kurt Kluge, Kennedy Kohler, Katie Lenhardt, Collin Long, Aubrie McKenzie, Sierra Mims, Abigail Mund, Justin Penn, Kyle Pezold, Brayden Pogue, Jacob Rosener, Natalie Sikes, Sunny Smith, Machaelyn Stokes, Grant Strauser, Jordan Tinker, Jacob Wampler, Cameron Ward, Megan Webb, Kayleigh Winch
JUNIOR B HONOR ROLL
Madison Alexander, Savannah Allison, Clayton Bolding, Christine Calvert, Josie Caples, Allyson Cline, Caitlyn Cole, Jacob Cox, Kyle Cresswell, Nicholas Davis, Austin DeClue, Reagen DeClue, Briley Dickerson, Damon Drews, Lillian Eckhoff, Braden Gilliland, Olivia Hampton, Alexzander Hester, Abigail Inserra, Dominick Kelley, Nicole Lawley, Breanna McCutcheon, Peyton McGrael, Marguerite Mercer, Brianna Morgan, Tyler Murphy, James Nichols, Alexis Parmley, Kaitlyn Radcliff, Cheyenne Richardson, Kristopher Roach, Joshua Rosener, Robert Ruffino, Breanna Ruse, Brianna Sansoucie, Brandon Schlemeier, Evan Skiles, Ariel Stewart, Emma Telles, Taylor Thomas, Mirissa Todd, Courtney Tyrrell, Cameron Wilfong, Jillian Wruck
SENIOR A HONOR ROLL
Shelbie Aumann, David Banales, Sarah Beck, Karly Bess, Grant Bockman, Jeremy Buckley, Jordan Carrow, Madeline Civey, Annabelle Davidson, Madison Dorsey, Nawara Fuangwatthana, Adarius Gamblin, Kaelee Hale, Tyler Hambrick, Abbey Hammack, Tylor Harris, Karson Hart, Kaleb House, Alyssa Huber, Skylar Hultberg, Alyssa Jenkins, Morgan Johnston, Madison Keller, William Laan, Anna Long, Reese Long, Madison Luck, Chloe Marler, Cearah Mason, Michaela Mason, Megan Matlock, Riley McFerron, June Miller, Nicholas Montgomery, Bailey Moore, Jase Odle, Jamie O’Hara, Camryn Pack, Stephanie Peterson, Zachary Pipkin, Yancy Poorman, Kattrina Pratte, Adrienne Reed, Lacy Roberts, Justina Rousselo, Nolan Sansoucie, Brady Shropshire, Alexis Shrum, Jonathan Starkey, Jeremiah Sutton, Kristin Thurman, Sarah Trautwein, Celena Weber, Anna Weiss, Nathaniel White, Abrie Wideman
SENIOR B HONOR ROLL
Parker Anderson, Kaitlyn Beard, Maddison Bermea, Lee Bess, Seth Carrow, Cassidy Colby, Danny Davis, Kaley Decker, Dustin DeClue, Pacen DeClue, Kaleb Dickens, Anna Forrester, Madison Freeman, Erin Gibson, Trevor Hancock, Brittany Hanshew, Allison Hillsbery, Cody Hubbard, Carson Hughes, Arlie Johns, Tyler Johnson, Darci Kjos, Tiffany Landers, Olivia Leftridge, Colton Lenhardt, Daniel Lukachick, Nicholas Lukachick, Walker Mallette, Noah Mesey, Darrin Moore, Kylie Morris, Lane Mowry, Samantha Payne, Kayla Pezold, James Ramirez, Logan Rayburn, Garrett Rector, Tyler Robertson, Ashton Rowland, Caleb Seastrand, Audrey Self, Christopher Short, Cierra Simmons, Dalton Skiles, Terry Stokes, Dakota Sullens, Dominick Terry, Sidyia Thomas, Hayden Tilley, Maizie Tyree, Bailey VanVacter, Zachary WIlkins, Josh Wollesen
