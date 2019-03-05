Representatives from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Missouri Department of Natural Resources spoke with the Fredericktown City Council at a recent meeting.
The departments are seeking approval from the board to work toward restoring habitat and cleaning up land at the former Little St. Francis River chat pile area on the north end of the business park.
The agreement would allow the cleanup of the city-owned property, but in return the city would be required to place a conservation easement onto the property, protecting the land from certain development.
Leslie Lueckenhoff of U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said the goal is for the area to be restored and for the natural habitat and wildlife to return.
"We've got the funds that go into this area that are associated with this settlement for the mining that occurred in this area," Lueckenhoff said. "What we would like to do is restore habitat through invasive species removal and planting trees."
Lueckenhoff said the easement is put in place to protect the area where restoration work has taken place, but that it is negotiable and can be worked in a way to fit in with future city plans.
"Whatever protections go in place are going to be suitable for what the city needs for the property are," Lueckenhoff said.
Eric Gramlich from Missouri Department of Natural Resources then jumped in to expand on the topic.
"We received about $1.5 million that is just dedicated to that site," Gramlich said. "What our group does and what we are limited to do with those funds is to kind of promote wildlife habitat."
Gramlich said the plan is to continue the project as they have been the past year.
"We used our staff to plant almost 600 trees down on Little St. Francis River pile a year ago in November and we are going to continue doing work there," Gramlich said. "We are spraying honeysuckle and other things just to kind of get it back to a more natural state."
Gramlich said over time as they continue to add funds, their goal is to work with the city to identify areas the city knows will not be developed.
"The conservation easement is something that we negotiate the terms with the city," Gramlich said. "There are some things like you couldn't tear all the trees down and put an industrial park on the site after we invested the funds but there is opportunity for utility corridors, anything that the city would envision right now."
Gramlich said the focus is on the areas which are steep, prone to flooding and unlikely suitable for anything else.
"I don’t think in the past 20, 30, 40 years anything has been done with that property anyways and it sounds like a lot of the areas we are interested in working on, nothing would be done in the future anyway," Gramlich said. "We can make the terms with the city to make sure that it's the areas you want to make a park. You can have walking trails through there. There can be an outdoor classroom."
City Administrator James Settle said he was skeptical at first but feels much more comfortable after his discussion with Gramlich, Lueckenhoff and David E. Mosby from U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
The board voted to move forward with negotiations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.