Neighbor's quick action saves man after fire reported in an apartment
Neighbor's quick action saves man after fire reported in an apartment

Farmington Fire

A neighbor, law enforcement and firefighters respond to a small fire on Trimfoot Terrace Saturday evening.

 Courtesy of Farmington Fire Department

A combination of a quick-acting neighbor, law enforcement, and firefighters prevented a blaze from getting much worse than it could have been Saturday evening.

According to Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey, at 7:11 p.m. Saturday, firefighters were dispatched to an apartment in the 200 block of Trimfoot Terrace. A couch had caught on fire in the residence.

Mecey said a Farmington police officer was in the area when the call came and the officer immediately responded.

“When he pulled up, he saw what (we) would later determine to be a neighbor and Good Samaritan pulling a burning couch out of the apartment,” he said. “It was blazing — how he got in there and got that out — I don’t know.

"But, ultimately that probably saved that guy’s life. He tried to get in there and get to the guy, but due to the heat and smoke, he couldn’t get to him. Farmington officers then attempted to make entry while waiting for our arrival, but they couldn’t. They were able to talk to the guy and assure him that help is coming. After our guys got there within two minutes, we entered, found him, and got him outside to EMS."

The resident was transported to a burn unit at Mercy Hospital Creve Coeur. Mecey stated that he did not believe the injuries were life-threatening.

“I’m afraid that in the couple of more minutes it would have taken for us to get there, if the couch wasn’t pulled out, it would have probably changed the outcome,” Mecey said.

The apartment sustained heavy heat and smoke damage, but the rest of the building is still usable. The Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office was called in to investigate the cause of the blaze, which is still under investigation.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

