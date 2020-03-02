Nerf war a hit at West County

The staff at West County Elementary School might be picking up stray foam Nerf bullets for a while.
At Tuesday family night, the school hosted its first Father-Son Nerf War, which was a huge success, according to Principal Laura Basler. She said about 160 people participated: 70 students and their partners for the tournament and about 20 spectators.
“From the response, I think we will be repeating it sometime in the future,” Basler added.
The students and their partners were divided into 16 teams in the single-elimination tournament. Eight teams of Pre-K to second grade students played in the cafeteria and eight teams of third to fifth grade students played in the gym.
“It’s something that we’ve talked about for a while,” Basler said. “We did a little research on some other schools that have tried it and took some ideas from them and kind of ran with it. And I think it turned out great.”
Each match was six minutes long and the team to capture all four or more of the other team’s flags was the winner. The first time a participant was hit with a Nerf shot, they would visit the medic station, sit out for 30 seconds and get a piece of tape to wear, to show they’d been hit. If hit again, they would be out of the game.
There were tables and piles of boxes set up for the participants to hide behind. Plus there was a reloading zone for each team.
Even while having fun, the students were gaining valuable collaboration skills, Basler said.
“They worked together as a team and had to do a lot of strategizing to figure out how one team was going to get the flags of the other team,” Basler explained. “They were talking and one would kind of go to barricade and another one would go behind them, so there was a lot of strategic thinking going on.”
The "Nerf or Never" team won in the Pre-K to second grade division. "Fear the Foam" won in the third to fifth grade tournament.
Parent Dave Johnson felt a little winded and stretched thin after it was all over. He had to go back and forth between the cafeteria and gym to play with both of his sons, Jase in kindergarten and Daxton in fifth grade.
“I think the moms should do it next year,” Johnson said.
Jase, who was on the winning Nerf or Never team, said his favorite part of the night was hitting all the people.
His dad was just happy their toys were getting some use.
“It was pretty fun actually letting them get some use out of their hundred Nerf guns they have at the house,” Johnson said.
Parker Therrell and Isaac Hayes, both in fourth grade, were on the winning Fear the Foam team. Parker enjoyed getting to be the one who grabbed the final flag to win the game for his team. Isaac loved the intensity of everyone running back and forth and hitting each other.
Chad Hayes, Isaac’s dad, enjoyed the winning.
“And getting to play with my son,” Hayes added.
That was the goal.
“It’s just a great opportunity for parents to come in and, not just see the school, but to participate and do things with their child,” Basler said. “It just helps build a good bridge there with home and school.”
While waiting for their turn to play, players could eat pizza, make crafts and practice shooting at targets.
Students were allowed to put their names on their foam bullets if they wanted them back after the tournament was over.
“But I think we inherited quite a few last night, which is great because we will have them for next time that we do it,” Basler said.
Which might just be in April when, Basler said, they are planning to have a mother-daughter family night. Several ideas have been thrown out, such as a tea party or flower-planting, but nothing has been decided.
“We’ve actually even had some girls say they want to do a Nerf war also,” Basler said.
The school’s next family night, Dynamite Night, will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on March 10. It’s a parent info night, but there will be dinosaur-themed activities for the students. Parents will have a chance to learn about school programs, as well as talk to representatives from other community organizations.
“It’s just a great time for parents to come around and very casually go and talk to different members and find out information about different programs that we have,” Basler added.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.