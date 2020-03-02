Nerf war a hit at West County

Even while having fun, the students were gaining valuable collaboration skills, Basler said.

“They worked together as a team and had to do a lot of strategizing to figure out how one team was going to get the flags of the other team,” Basler explained. “They were talking and one would kind of go to barricade and another one would go behind them, so there was a lot of strategic thinking going on.”

The "Nerf or Never" team won in the Pre-K to second grade division. "Fear the Foam" won in the third to fifth grade tournament.

Parent Dave Johnson felt a little winded and stretched thin after it was all over. He had to go back and forth between the cafeteria and gym to play with both of his sons, Jase in kindergarten and Daxton in fifth grade.

“I think the moms should do it next year,” Johnson said.

Jase, who was on the winning Nerf or Never team, said his favorite part of the night was hitting all the people.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

His dad was just happy their toys were getting some use.

“It was pretty fun actually letting them get some use out of their hundred Nerf guns they have at the house,” Johnson said.