New Beginnings celebrates another anniversary

Having celebrated the 20th anniversary of its grief and loss support group in November, New Beginnings is celebrating the 10th year anniversary of its medical equipment loan program with its own new beginning — at 29 W. School St. in Bonne Terre.

Kathy Grogan, who founded both New Beginnings groups, was working on moving medical equipment from their former home at Shared Blessings Transitional Homeless Shelter to the new home in the old downtown part of Bonne Terre. Her son, John, was helping his mom while wrangling his son, Roman, who was taking a keen interest in how wheelchairs might be a cool way to get around.

“I’ll tell you, he’s a mess,” Grogan said, laughing. “He’s into everything. But we’re slowly but surely getting everything in here, and the man who owns this place left behind his workbench so we could use it to store tools, and we have to paint, of course. We thought about painting the floor, but that would necessitate sand-blasting or power washing, of course, and that would take even longer.

New Beginnings’ medical equipment focus was borne out of a need Grogan saw frequently in her grief and loss support group.

“There were times people would come in with equipment that really was not all that safe to be using, they would have things taped together or wired together. Our original intention was to get a few things together and if people needed them, we would have them,” she said.

They started small, with a few wheelchairs, some bedside commodes, shower benches, and shower seats. They had a few extender-reach grabby things to take things off of top shelves.

“But then somebody would come along and they would ask for something different,” Grogan said. “So we started looking for those things.

"We accept donations of medical equipment as long as it's in decent, usable shape or that it's not going to cost us more to fix it than what we can handle doing. And people started doing it, they started donating things. It just took off and has gotten bigger than I ever imagined that it would.”

Grogan said they encourage people to donate what they can comfortably afford, if they can, to cover the cost of housing the equipment.

“There are no payrolls for New Beginnings,” Grogan said. “We’re on a shoestring budget.”

If people can’t afford a donation, though, the medical equipment will still be loaned.

Grogan said COVID-19 created different needs than they were used to filling, as people went home after weeks or months at the hospital and needed certain equipment in a flash. She said she also thinks a lingering effect of COVID-19 is that people wanted to get together this Easter.

“They might have been contented to stay home for a while, but COVID-19 and the mortality and sickness it brought put things in perspective for them, I think,” Grogan said. “We got a lot of calls in the weeks leading up to Easter for wheelchairs and scooters and things like that, to make visits more accessible and comfortable.

"It makes my heart happy, when I know we've been able to do something that's helped a family get-together, that otherwise part of the family couldn't have been there.”

Grogan said she also enjoys being able to come through in a pinch, when people already aren’t feeling well and now they have to hurry and scurry to find the equipment they need to get by.

“Sometimes, we’ve had people just need something so temporarily, and they’d rather use something that can be returned easily than rent or buy it,” she said. “Sometimes, we’ve had people use our equipment who have needed it after most of the medical stores have closed, or they’re in an emergency situation, or insurance won’t come through for them, and we’ve been able to help them out in a pinch.

“There have been some generous donors, following, too, which we really do appreciate, too, since we don’t make money here, but we do have operating costs.”

Anyone interested in donating to the medical equipment loaner program can send checks to New Beginnings, P.O. Box 132, Park Hills, MO 63601.

Grogan said one of the reasons New Beginnings has been able to celebrate 15 years of grief and loss therapy and 10 years of medical equipment sharing, is her board of directors: Brenda Willard, Michael O'Neal and Francis Tilley.

"I'm so proud of them, they make the groups tick," she said.

The service sticks primarily to the St. Francois County area, although they have branched out on occasion. One lucky man even received a prosthetic leg in Haiti.

“He’d had his leg amputated, and he literally was walking on a peg leg,” Grogan said. “I knew some people that were going on a mission trip over there and I was able to send in the leg and it worked out beautifully, they sent me a picture of the doctors and the leg and all this and they were so excited. And it was a big thing, because it had a shoe on. It had what looked like a real foot and that foot had a shoe on.

“We get to see some inspiring things.”

Grogan said she wants more people seeing these inspiring sights, and if they have an interest in volunteering, they can call her at 573-760-3609.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.