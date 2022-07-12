New Beginnings hopes for 'bail' money

It’s expected many of the area’s finest leading citizens will willingly turn themselves in for a timeout in jail on Monday.

New Beginnings medical equipment loan program, along with its sister organization New Beginnings Grief and Loss Support Group, are throwing people in the pretend-slammer and hoping the “Bail or Jail” money raised does everyone some good.

Those who willingly “turn themselves in” will be calling friends and family during a three- or two-hour shift to raise as much as $300 “bail money” which will then be turned over to help New Beginnings.

Anyone who would like to donate money, join the “Jail or Bail” fun, or give away or return medical equipment can show up to White Magnolia, 210 E. Woodlawn Dr., Leadington from 9 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. and volunteers will be more than happy to help them, help New Beginnings.

Kathy Grogan, who coordinates both groups under the auspices of a board of directors and Community Services Inc., is hoping that, with the help of volunteers and donors who have plenty of friends willing to bail them out of “jail”, the charitable organization can replenish its supply of medical equipment that it loans out for free.

“Many people are experiencing what’s called ‘long COVID’ and finding that they need the medical equipment longer than they expected,” she said. “And that’s fine. As long as they need it, they’re welcome to it. We just hope they’ll bring it back when they don’t need it anymore so other people can be helped, too.”

Grogan said she would be grateful if people wanted to donate their used-but-usable, fairly-good-shape medical equipment, and added that, if anyone reads or hears of the fundraiser and remembers they have borrowed equipment, they’re welcome to drop it off at White Magnolia that day.

“COVID's wiped us out of equipment. We have 550 wheelchairs out right now, with a lot of people still dealing from the effects of the pandemic,” she said. “And we still get a lot of calls for help, even from Parkland, Barnes, Mercy. They know we help when we can.”