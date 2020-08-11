New book timelines state history

“That was the hardest part. Finding the images and graphics that went along with this took longer than actually writing the book. Like the Times Beach ad where they were selling land in the St. Louis newspaper. You know, you buy a subscription to the paper and you get a plot of land at Times Beach. Finding those kinds of things was really, really cool!”

While Brown found writing the book to be challenging, yet fun, he admits that with all that’s going on in the world at this present time, the timing of the book’s release turned out to be somewhat challenging as well.

“It came out at the very start of the summer — just before the pandemic hit,” he said. “As I’ve been telling everybody, if you ever want to write and release a book, don’t do it in the middle of a pandemic. No bookstores were open, all my speaking engagements were canceled — but it turned out to be a blessing in disguise because people were at home and they heard me on the radio and saw some of the articles written about the book. So, the online sales have been great. It turned out OK, just not the way we thought it would.”

And now — despite the COVID-19 pandemic still raging across many parts of the United States — Brown is busy writing another book he hopes will be released in December.