Leigha Head ready for office

Leigha Head, new Bonne Terre chamber executive director, is excited about her new job.

 Matt Morey, Daily Journal

Leigha Head started her new job as the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce executive director on Jan. 3.

Formerly an accountant with Triton Group in Festus, she was glad to take the opportunity to not only help develop the community, but to spend more time with her three children.

“I brought this up to my husband and we discussed how great it would be to become more involved with the community that we are apart if and I decided I couldn't pass the opportunity, even if I had to make other sacrifices that we were hesitant to make,” she said.

She has lived in Bonne Terre for about two and a half years, and had to travel almost every day to Festus for her previous job.

Head has a Bachelor’s of Science in Business Administration and accumulated 150-plus hours to become a certified public accountant (CPA) candidate. At Triton, she worked with several non-profit entities, where she says she developed a passion for what they do for their communities. She also worked with chambers, helping with annual information returns, and helping to maintain efficiency.

At Triton, she was training for a CPA license. Pursuing a license with a small success rate while raising three children “was impossible for me,” however, she still intends to work on it in the future.

Her duties as chamber executive director include running the office, seeking out new members to join the chamber, and collaborating with members. She organizes investor meetings, where members of the chamber can network with each other and build references. Larger projects include setting up the annual awards banquet and annual auction.

She is excited about the proposed city tax, which will help pay to improve infrastructure that has been stagnating over the years.

“I’ve never seen a city without a property tax,” Head said.

The website for the chamber of commerce is also in need for an update. She wants to add posts to the empty blog, and populate the gallery where the latest photo dates back to 2017.

“I’m not really much of a computer person, so all this is new to me,” she said.

Aside from trimming the empty pages, she will make the schedule of events show every event the chamber will put on during the year. The picture of the executive director, still the previous one, will presumably be a priority. She replaced Ron Allen, who left the position in December.

“I’m really looking forward to the auction,” she refers to the annual one in October, “and the awards banquet is (this) week.”

On Friday, the chamber will honor individuals who have gone above and beyond in their service to the community. The number of people confirmed for attendance, she said, is already at 120.

Matthew Morey is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3617, or at mmorey@dailyjournalonline.com.

