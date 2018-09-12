Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Rebels scarf
The pictured Rebels-themed, knitted scarf is now available for pre-order through the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce, with the proceeds supporting the chamber's scholarship for Central grads.

 Provided by Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce

Through a new opportunity created by the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce, fans of the Central Rebels will be able to show their team spirit through the winter months while also supporting the chamber’s scholarship program, which benefits Central grads.

The chamber is accepting pre-orders for Rebel-themed, knitted scarves, with hopes that they will ready for distribution next week. Chamber Executive Director Tammi Coleman said the idea for the scarf sales came from a recent chamber function at a local business.

“We actually attended a First Friday Coffee at the Printing Co. and they had some samples laid out,” Coleman said. “We saw them and just loved the football design. With our scholarship program, we’re always looking for ways to fund that program.

“We’ve talked about wanting to increase from one scholarship to two and maybe more in the future, if we can get the funding. We thought this would be the perfect way to put more dollars into that account and help toward the goal of funding more than one scholarship.”

The chamber’s scholarship program currently supports one Central grad per year through a $2,000 ($500 per semester) scholarship toward the Park Hills campuses of Mineral Area College, Central Methodist University or Missouri Baptist University. Rather than only considering the top students in academics of each class, Coleman said the chamber considers multiple aspects when awarding the scholarship.

“We look at all aspects,” she said. “We look at the financial need, their education and plans for the future. We like to focus on the kids that are hopefully going to stay here for college, potentially go away to a four-year university then come back to work and provide our community with a service of some sort that we need.

“We want our kids to follow their dreams, but we would also love for them to be here locally to help the communities they grew up in.”

The five-feet-long scarves, which feature the Rebels mascot on one side and the words “Go Rebels” on the other, can be pre-ordered for $25 from the chamber now by visiting business.phlcoc.net/store, or purchased in the future from area businesses and at some home football games.

Coleman said the initiative is a great way to support the school district, as 100 percent of the proceeds from the scarf sales will benefit the scholarship program while also giving the purchasers another way to show their school spirit.

“We all know that Park Hills and Leadington are a huge football community,” she said. “People love their football here. What better way to fund this than with something that folks are going to be wearing at football games? And by doing so, showing support not only from us to them, but from them to us as far as giving back to the scholarship.”

The deadline for students to apply for the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce scholarship is March 1. For more information, visit phlcoc.net/pages/scholarship.

Jacob Scott is a reporter with the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616 or at jscott@dailyjournalonline.com.

