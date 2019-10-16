The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has named Clayton Lewis as a conservation agent for St. Francois County. After serving in Madison County for the past three years, Clayton Lewis has transferred to St. Francois County.
Lewis graduated from the University of Central Missouri with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice and a minor in Biology.
“I am excited to serve my new community by creating relationships to help everyone find their own ways to discover nature,” Lewis said. “To do that, I first want to give some background on myself. I grew up in Blue Springs and my first memory as a child was duck hunting with my father.
"I specifically remember sitting in the duck boat and watching the Mojo Duck spin. From that moment on, I have enjoyed the outdoors. I continue to enjoy the outdoors by going deer and duck hunting as well as fishing at my family’s lake house in the Ozarks.”
He added that he got involved with MDC in 2014 as a protection volunteer. From that experience, he decided he wanted a career in conservation.
“What I love about being a conservation agent is that I get to protect the natural resources of the state so that future generations can enjoy the outdoors like I have,” Lewis said. “I’ll serve my community by protecting the resources and helping provide opportunities for everyone to discover nature. I look forward to serving nature and the citizens of this great state.”
Lewis can be reached by email at Clayton.Lewis@mdc.mo.gov or by phone at 573-330-8038.
