Bonne Terre City Park's disc golf course is almost finished.
“All we need to do is pour the concrete slabs,” Bonne Terre Park Maintenance Director Dave Varner said of the rectangular launch pads which sit across from the goals.
“A lot of people use mulch or wood chips, but we decided to go all in,” he said.
Mulch would have been harder to upkeep, needing to be refilled, but with concrete, they are always ready.
The only things preventing the city from filling the frames with concrete are the mud and temperature. When it’s warm enough, or dry enough for a backhoe to traverse the park, then he said it should only take him a day to finish up.
There are nine holes total, and one practice goal with the first one starting near the tennis court. A unique feature of the goals are the yellow rims which make them more easily visible.
The course was designed by a local disc golf professional, Al Kennon, who introduced the idea of having a disc golf to the Bonne Terre parks board in September.
In lieu of launch pads are pink flags, marking each of the nine holes, so players are welcome to try the course out now.
Varner also said he would like to see the old nutrition center in city park, which is used as storage, to be available for rent for birthday parties and meetings.
He related an example of something that happened last summer, where Williams Patent Crusher & Pulverizer Co., Inc. had a corporate meeting on the patio near the building. It became so windy that they needed a place to go into. The building is convenient as it is located near the pool, pavilion and playgrounds.
