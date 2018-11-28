Try 1 month for 99¢
Wann charged

Wann

 St. Francois County Sheriff's Dept.

According to the Illinois State Police, Nicholas Wann, of Bonne Terre, has been charged with first degree murder.

Wann was reportedly arrested and charged for his involvement in the death of Christopher Moses in St. Clair County, Illinois, who was reportedly shot to death in his vehicle on Nov 23.

Wann was booked into the St. Francois County Jail on a $400,000 bond.

He was reportedly one of five people initially identified from surveillance video at Pop's Nightclub, in Sauget. Two of the five were later cleared in the crime. The status of the investigation concerning the other two is unclear at this time. More details are expected later today.

The Illinois State Police investigators handling the case are still asking for witnesses to come forward that may have witnessed the events that transpired on IL Rt 3 that resulted in Moses' death.

You can contact ISP Master Sergeant Michael Lewis at 618-201-0070, or by email at michael_lewis@isp.state.il.us. Or if you prefer to remain anonymous you can call the CrimeStoppers hotline at 1-866-371-8477.

