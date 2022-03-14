 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New parks and recreation director appointed

Doug Stotler

 Submitted photo

City Administrator Gregory Beavers announced this month that Doug Stotler has been appointed to the position of Farmington Parks and Recreation director.

The position has been vacant for the past three years following the resignation of Chris Conway who accepted a position with the city of Ballwin's parks and recreation department.

"Mr. Stotler comes to Farmington with a lifetime of experience in program and facility management, and community engagement,” said Beavers. “He will be a tremendous asset to the parks & recreation department.”

Stotler, who is expected to begin his position in May, is currently serving as the director of athletics and head men's basketball coach at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey, Illinois.

According to the city website, the Farmington Parks and Recreation Department “offers a variety of programming including adult softball and volleyball leagues, futsal, volleyball, baseball/softball, soccer and basketball leagues for youth, instructional sport programs, and hosts a number of community events, such as the Wiggle and Giggle Fishing Derby, Winter Wonderland, Movies in the Park, Dog Day at the waterpark and many other special events.

“Farmington’s 15 parks offer opportunities for fishing, walking, and hiking trails, nature sanctuary, community vegetable garden, playgrounds, ball and soccer fields, tennis, volleyball and basketball courts, inline skating, BMX riding, inline skating, off-leash dog park, wedding ceremony site, picnicking and beautiful open space."

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-783-9667 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

