The new natural resource manager for the Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site and Elephant Rocks State Park hit the ground running when he arrived on the scene a little more than three months ago.
Still remaining ahead of the curve, Bryan Bethel says his most immediate goal is to educate people far and wide about the two Iron County state attractions.
Born and raised in the St. Clair/Lonedell area, Bethel’s aunt lived in Potosi for 32 years and was the home economics teacher at Hillsboro that entire time.
“We came down here a lot in this area and we’ve always loved it down here,” Bethel said. “Then, when this opportunity came up, we were four hours away from my mom and three-and-a-half hours from my wife’s. Now we’re about an hour from each of our moms. So, we’re closer to our moms and our siblings and we’re in an area that we love to be in.”
Bethel earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Secondary Education from the University of Missouri–St. Louis, and a Master’s Degree in Secondary Education and Curriculum Development from William Woods University in Fulton. Before he worked for the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR), he was an associate professor of history at Lindenwood University.
Bethel lives at the Elephant Rocks park residence. His wife Kelly, a teacher in Warsaw, will join him later and the couple’s son Jacob is attending college. Prior to he and his wife Kelly’s move to the Arcadia Valley, Bethel was manager at Harry S Truman State Park in Warsaw for seven years and for two years before that, was the assistant manager at Sam A. Baker State Park. Asked what he thought of the area, he responded, “We love it!”
“We’re going to miss Truman Park because it was a great park to live at. It’s a big U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recreation park — but my degree is in history. I was managing a recreation park — boat ramps, playgrounds and things like that — and now I’m able to go back into the history area which is where my heart is.”
According to Bethel, the thing that impresses him most about the history of the Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site is that it had much greater importance than is generally thought.
“If [Confederate Maj. Gen. Sterling Price] had bypassed Pilot Knob and went on into St. Louis, he very well could have taken St. Louis and then could have taken Jefferson City — and possibly forced Missouri into the Confederacy,” he said. “But because he delayed here so long and lost so much manpower and time, that was no longer an option for him.
“It’s not a real famous battle, but the implications of him bypassing this battle and taking St. Louis could have really had some far-reaching effects on, not only Missouri, but the nation as a whole. That’s really impressive and I like to tell folks about that. [Site Interpreter Brick Autry] has really helped me learn the specifics details of what happened here — well, not all of them because he’s been doing this for 24 years and has more of the details in his head. It was a very impressive battle.”
In recent weeks, Bethel’s attention has been focused on a new requisition for the historic site.
“It is a framed set of buckles, bullets, buttons and sword belt buckles,” he said. “They were in a private family collection. They were collected from this site before it was a protected historic site. They came up for sale and we have two really great groups that work with us — Friends of Fort Davidson and also the St. Louis Civil War Roundtable.
“Both of them contributed money towards purchasing it and making it available to come back here to the museum and be a permanent part of our inventory. A lot of our artifacts in our collection out in the display are the result of the efforts of the Friends of Fort Davidson and the Roundtable.”
Bethel explained that anytime an opportunity arises for something to be added to the historic site’s archives — especially one that includes items from the Pilot Knob battle — they will “definitely” take a look at it.
“If it doesn’t fit at our site, it might fit at one of our other historic sites,” he said. “We have the Battle of Lexington State Historic Site, we have the Battle at Island Mound State Historic Site … so, we have a number of Civil War battle sites in Missouri, where maybe an artifact or a collection may not fit for us, but it might fit for the other ones.”
As far as Elephant Rocks State Park, Bethel has a history that goes a long way back to the popular tourist destination.
“When we were kids, we used to come to Elephant Rocks all the time,” he said. “I loved climbing all over the rocks and stuff. Now, looking at it from a manager’s standpoint, I’m excited to be starting some programming to get other kids to come out and enjoy it. It seems like so many kids today — if it doesn’t come out of their phone — they’re not interested in it.
“I want to do anything I can to get kids in the outdoors and get them outside. It’s amazing when they show up at Elephant Rocks or at any of our parks, they just forget about that phone. There’s so many things for them to look at and to enjoy and I’m just excited to be able to develop that.”
According to Bethel, to encourage greater use of the park by children, he and Autry are hoping to come up with school outreach programming.
“I had a pretty extensive outreach program at Truman State Park,” he said. “I was doing programs in the Sedalia school district, the Whiteman Air Force Base elementary schools, the Warsaw school district and we did a few things with the Lincoln school district — all over there in that area.
“What we will do is go to the school, partner with a teacher either in science or history or whatever and do a program for the kids in that school. DNR has a grant that will actually pay for their school bus expenses for a field trip as long as that field trip’s destination is one of our parks or historic sites. They can apply for that grant to pay for their school bus expenses which is a big thing. A lot of schools don’t go on field trips because they just can’t afford to pay for it.
“Then they come here or over to Elephant Rocks for a field trip. At that point, then Brick or myself or another naturalist to be named would then do special programming for them right there on the spot.”
Additionally, Bethel and Autry have other plans they hope to get started in the 2019 season, including fun activities for “local” students at the fort and at Elephant Rocks.
“We want to get to those kids by having those opportunities to come and enjoy the park when it’s not at reenactment weekend,” he said. “Everyone knows about the reenactment. We want to get those kids out here — not just every three years — but a couple of times every season.”
