Park Hills officially has a new police chief sworn in and ready to begin work.
Police Chief Richard McFarland was sworn in by City Clerk Terri Richardson at the police department Monday morning and began work.
The new chief was spending his first day getting set up, “jumping in with both feet” and just assessing what issues and changes, if any, need to be addressed. He said he wanted to “thank everyone for the outpouring of support” and plans to do his best to serve the city while providing a higher level of transparency within the department.
McFarland has been a lifelong resident of Park Hills and was with the police department for 16 years (2000-2016) after entering law enforcement at the age of 28. He is the replacement for Bill Holloway who retired Oct. 25 after 27 years of service to the city.
Lt. Doug Bowles had been fulfilling the role on an interim basis for several months until the position could be filled permanently.
The mayor picks a candidate for police chief and then the council votes whether or not to approve the candidate. McFarland was hired last week in an executive session.
