New prosecutor named for Bonne Terre

The Bonne Terre City Council recently named a new prosecuting attorney for the city after completing an application and interview process.
Bonne Terre City Administrator Jim Eaton said longtime City Prosecutor Joe Goff Sr. decided he was ready for a change. Eaton said his practice became really busy and decided to turn over the reins (as city prosecutor).
“He indicated to the city that he would like to have a replacement as prosecutor because of his practice and trials he has coming up,” Eaton said. “So he suggested that we start the hiring process.”
Eaton said three applicants applied for the position and the city council reviewed their resumes and interviewed each of them. The city council then named Geralyn Ruess as the new city prosecutor. Eaton added that Goff agreed to help the new prosecutor and acclimate her to the position.
Ruess, an attorney based out Duffe Law firm in Farmington, said she has practiced law for 20 years now. She explained that she was a public defender for years and has tried more than 100 jury trials.
“I have mainly been on the other side and this is the first time I will be a prosecutor,” Ruess said. “I think it is helpful in some ways, since I’ve seen both sides. I believe it will help me to be fairer in a way. I have never prosecuted before, but I have done a lot of criminal law, so it’s not strange to me.”
Ruess said when she received word they had selected her she was pleased because the people she was up against are both excellent attorneys.
“I am already in place and Joe Goff Sr., the prosecutor before me, has been very helpful. This last court date I went and watched him go through the docket to see how he deals with the charges,” Ruess said. “I know it is going to be a smooth transition, because we both kind of consider things the same way and that is good news.”
Ruess explained she has sat in twice now during Bonne Terre’s court, and at the upcoming court date on the first Wednesday in September she will handle the docket, but Goff will offer direction if needed.
