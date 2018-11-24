Last year’s move of the St. Francois County Road and Bridge Department is another example of the county’s attempt to save money, improve safety and become more efficient in serving the public, according to Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher.
“In 1851, our jail was a long building and a county person decided he didn’t like either the sheriff or the jail, so he burned the jail down,” Gallaher said. “He was locked up in the jail at the time. That commissioner, as far as I can find, is the last commissioner who had to do an emergency building program.
“The county courthouse and the other buildings that we’ve done were planned. That was plans, progress, financing and all that. That commission then had to do a building program. I had two when I walked in here — the morgue and the road and bridge department.”
Gallaher described the previous road and bridge department building on Maple Street in Farmington as “a disaster waiting to happen.” He received a call one day that the roof was leaking.
“I said, well, we’re trying to stretch that building a little bit, just send somebody out there to repair the shingles. They told me, ‘We can’t do that. The sheathing’s rotten and they may fall through.
“Then I heard the story, but I never verified it, that there was a man leaving Farmington property with a heavy truck and a trailer with a heavy piece of equipment on it pulling off our property onto Maple Street.
“He saw a flash of color in his lower right windshield and he locked it up and a little girl came out of the left side. They said he was trembling when he went in. It’s a busy neighborhood and a narrow busy street, but when we built that out there, it was a rural county road, low traffic, nobody around. Now it’s a busy street with two daycare centers.”
Gallaher explained that with a failing building and an increasingly busy neighborhood, he knew something had to be done due to the growing number of safety issues. Before leaving office, former Presiding Commissioner Dr. David Cramp set aside $150,000.
“When I came on, we had $150,000 set back for some change in the road and bridge,” Gallaher said. “Well, we continued that, so I had a second $150,000 going into my first to second year. We immediately put in the third installment at $450,000 and one of our employees located the property out next to the sale barn.
“It was five acres of ground with existing buildings that would work for us. They were hollowed out buildings. They weren’t wired, they weren’t insulated, they weren’t finished inside. They were just shells of buildings. We bought that property and moved out there. Now we have a very modern road and bridge facility. At the old building we could store up to two trucks that were primed and ready to go for snow runs. Now we can get six trucks inside.
“You have to keep them inside. Once you load them and mix the salt, or they’ll freeze on you. Now we can preload up to, I think, six trucks, so now we can get ready for that. We’re in a truck-friendly neighborhood out there with the sales barn next door. Everybody there drives a truck, so trucks are very welcome in that area, as opposed to up here on Maple Valley. So, there’s all the difference there in the world.”
Gallaher said the buildings have been updated, insulated, heated and new wiring has been installed. In addition, there is standby electricity for pumping fuel.
“We are the pre-first responders,” he explained. “Before fire, police, ambulances can go out, the roads have to be cleared. The first question asked is are the roads cleared? Well, our guys have to go out the first response. Well, if there’s a storm and they don’t have power, they’ve got to pump fuel and have lighting, heat and all that. So, we set up standby power generation.
“We also set up out there a computerized fuel dispensing system — the first time we’ve ever had that — so, now we know who pumps what fuel into what vehicle. We keep records of that now. We never had that before. So, it’s a much more modernized system that if we didn’t move it but by now there might have been some serious accident out there or building failure or something. It was minimal budgeting, but we got it done and we’re in a much better position now.”
