The Treasure Emporium recently opened its doors in Terre Du Lac, offering the community a unique upcycling experience.
The Treasure Emporium is an UpCycle Botique that recycles, repurposes and creates something different for their customers.
Owner Anna Hatridge says she is delighted by how the community is supporting the new shop. Anna is a supporter of local women, children, and family shelters, local artists, and other non-profit organizations, and she wanted a way to help give back, too. This shop affords her that opportunity.
“Building and creating an environment of caring support can be accomplished in many ways and this is one way I am trying to help others," Hatridge said. "Giving back by cutting down on waste is a passion. We take what some would no longer find useful and create something new and useful.”
The Treasure Emporium offers custom gift baskets, all natural products, locally produced items, and custom décor. The shop boasts that it will never show the same display two days in a row.
The Treasure Emporium is located at 80 Rue Terre Bonne, Terre Du Lac.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.