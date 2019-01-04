Try 1 month for 99¢

The Treasure Emporium recently opened its doors in Terre Du Lac, offering the community a unique upcycling experience.

The Treasure Emporium is an UpCycle Botique that recycles, repurposes and creates something different for their customers. 

Owner Anna Hatridge says she is delighted by how the community is supporting the new shop. Anna is a supporter of local women, children, and family shelters, local artists, and other non-profit organizations, and she wanted a way to help give back, too. This shop affords her that opportunity.

“Building and creating an environment of caring support can be accomplished in many ways and this is one way I am trying to help others," Hatridge said. "Giving back by cutting down on waste is a passion. We take what some would no longer find useful and create something new and useful.”

The Treasure Emporium offers custom gift baskets, all natural products, locally produced items, and custom décor. The shop boasts that it will never show the same display two days in a row.

The Treasure Emporium is located at 80 Rue Terre Bonne, Terre Du Lac.

