Missouri's new state treasurer, Vivek Malek, began his visit to St. Francois County on Monday with a stop at the county courthouse annex, followed by lunch at 12 West, a downtown Farmington restaurant.

Malek was appointed Dec. 20 by Governor Mike Parson, and was officially sworn in to his position Jan. 17. Once in office, he immediately hit the ground running. During his visit to St. Francois County, Malek made clear that an important focal point of his tenure as state treasurer will be to return as much property as he can to Missourians.

"We set a record of giving back 1.7 million dollars in my first three days," he said. "That has been a record, so far and then I'm trying to devise new ways to accomplish this however we can."

Malek has plans to work with the state's department of revenue to incorporate unclaimed property searches when people visit the department of motor vehicles. He also wants to see something similar occur when citizens visit their county courthouse to take care of business, such as recording a deed, believing that getting the information out is vital for the return of property to its rightful owner.

"That is one of my key things," Malek said. "The second is the MoScholars program and working on that to make it more robust. It is a new program that helps the parents get better choices for their kids."

Malek contends that his transition into the office of state treasurer is going well and has resulted in few surprises.

"My predecessor, [Scott] Fitzpatrick, left things in very good shape," Malek said. "So the transition was smooth, and I am very thankful for him."

He pointed out that MoBucks — a program that assists small businesses and farmers in receiving low-interest loans from banks at 30% below the market rate — has already, in a few short months, exhausted about half of its budgeted funds.

"We still had nine more months to go," Malek said. "So I went to the legislators and the finance and banking committee and asked if they could help raise that cap from $800 million to a billion dollars. Add another $200 million, so we don't have to reject applications. It has passed committee and we might also make an amendment to make it $1.2 (billion) because that's such a good program for small businesses and farmers."

"The state takes a hit, but that is for the good of the people because small businesses need that [lower rate] at this point," Malek said. "Raising that from $800 million to a billion, maybe $1.2 [billion], was something that just caught my attention right away."

Malek explained that, while the program ends at the close of the state's fiscal year, it will start up again in the new fiscal year on Oct. 1.

When asked about the state's financial health, Malek said, "We are fine. Everyone was worried about what happened with SVB (Silicon Valley Bank) and Signature Bank. I was just with the Federal Reserve Bank president of St. Louis again today to make sure."

Malek recently took part in a Zoom meeting with representatives in Kansas City to make certain that banks in the state remain financially strong.

"We have a stable condition — no need to worry," Malek said. "Everything is good."

Regarding the state budget, Malek stressed that, while he writes the checks, it's the legislature that decides where the money is spent. He noted, however, that there is money in the state coffers ready to be used.

"There was some money that has come from the federal government that we need to spend, and we are spending that on the right thing, which is infrastructure," Malek said. "There is about $870 million that will be going towards infrastructure of I-70. We will be three-'laneing.' That will be a major improvement. I think the focus of Gov. Parson is to put that money into infrastructure. I think that is a good thing."

For more about MoBucks, MoScholars or Treasurer Vivek Malek, visit treasurer.mo.gov

To inquire about possible unclaimed property, visit https://treasurer.mo.gov/UnclaimedProperty