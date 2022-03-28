New subvariant arrives in Mo, but not yet in SFC

The latest COVID-19 subvariant that is making waves hasn’t reached St. Francois County yet, according to Health Center Director Linda Ragsdale.

“At this time, we know that the omicron sub-lineage BA.2 is present in Missouri from the sewershed monitoring and is becoming more prevalent but have not seen (been notified) any of this variant in SFC yet,” Ragsdale said on Friday.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, BA.2 is estimated to be 50% more contagious than the omicron variant and is causing an increase in several states in the Northeast and South.

“We are consistently monitoring our caseload, testing, and sewershed data,” Ragsdale added.

Data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Service’s wastewater surveillance can be found at https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/f7f5492486114da6b5d6fdc07f81aacf.

St. Louis County health department officials warned on Wednesday, according to the Post-Dispatch, that the new subvariant has caused “some” cases of COVID-19 in the county.

For the week ending March 19, BA.2 accounted for 34.9% of cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That number was 19% in the region that includes Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, and Nebraska.

Cases continue to drop in St. Francois County. In the latest numbers released by the health center on Tuesday, the county recorded 24 cases (22 confirmed and two probable) from March 12-18. The testing positivity rate was 3.4%.

The numbers have dropped slightly more since then, according to the state’s COVID dashboard. From March 16-22, the county recorded 16 cases (15 confirmed and one probable). The testing positivity rate is 2.8%.

COVID-related deaths rose by five (three confirmed and two probable), bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic to 290 (246 confirmed and 44 probable).

Area counties

The Madison County Health Department reported zero cases over the past week.

In Ste. Genevieve County, according to the state dashboard, there were five new cases from March 16-22. The testing positivity rate is 7.6%.

The Washington County Health Department reported six new cases and two deaths from March 15-22. The testing positivity rate is .6%.

In Iron County, there were four new cases from March 16-22, according to the state dashboard. The testing positivity rate is 7.3%.

State testing

Missouri DHSS announced last Friday that it is ending the state’s free at-home PCR test kit program on March 31 after a decrease in the demand for testing.

“We continue to provide drive-through community testing sites in areas of the state as needed,” the DHSS update said.

Residents who haven’t ordered a kit can yet can still order them online through March 31.

The test can be ordered at https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/community-test.php#self-collection.

