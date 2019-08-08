North County School District’s new superintendent, Dr. Jeff Levy, is ready for his first school year.
Levy introduced himself to the Desloge Chamber of Commerce Tuesday at the monthly chamber luncheon catered by Bow Tie Catering.
A native of Odessa, near Kansas City, Levy comes to North County after serving as superintendent of the Lexington School District. Levy and his wife, Valerie, have two children, Camille and Karina. Valerie is also an educator and will be working for the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education consulting with the department’s preschool programs.
This year is also a new beginning for Levy’s daughters as the will be attending North County for their first year. Camille will be going into fourth grade and Karina will be entering second grade and both are athletes in an uncommon sport.
“My girls have chosen the most interesting sport ever,” said Levy. “They are competitive ice skaters of all things.”
Levy’s children enjoyed competitive ice skating while living in Lexington, traveling to Independence, Missouri to compete, and will now participate in the sport by traveling to St. Louis.
Levy attended Odessa High School and from there he continued his education at Central Methodist University (CMU) in Fayette where he had the opportunity to play his favorite sport, football.
“The day I walked into Central Methodist University, I was on the path to becoming a social studies teacher and a coach because that’s what you do after you grow up playing sports,” Levy said. “The summer before I went to college, I had the opportunity to work at a daycare.
“And so after spending one day in my history classes, I left and I thought, ‘I can’t do this every day,’” explained Levy. “So I went to my advisor and said I want to change from history to early childhood education.”
After earning a degree in Early Childhood Education at CMU, Levy began his career as an educator teaching preschool and kindergarten.
Levy wasn’t in the classroom long before he had the opportunity of transitioning to an elementary school principal position.
“I was an elementary principal for almost 15 years and loved every minute of it,” he said. “I’ve been in K-6 buildings and K-4 buildings and it’s the most powerful work you can do.”
While working as a principal, Levy earned his Master’s Degree from William Woods University through a cohort program.
The educator left the university with his Master’s Degree but would later decide that he wanted to take it one step further by earning his Doctoral Degree. He began school once again at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
“It’s one of the most beneficial educational experiences I’ve ever had,” Levy said. “They have very, very strong Christian beliefs and they embed that in everything that they do."
The students at Oral Roberts University are required to attend church services while on campus as well as take physical education class, even in the doctoral programs as Levy explained.
“They believe in educating the whole person,” he said. “It was very, very rigorous…”
Levy earned his doctoral degree in 2015 and went to work as an assistant superintendent for the Lexington School District just outside of Kansas City.
After a year of serving as Lexington’s assistant superintendent, Levy was asked to move into the superintendent role. During his time serving as Lexington’s superintendent, he explained that they were able to make some big strides.
“We were a very low performing elementary,” he explained. “We had been the lowest 10 percent in the state of Missouri for over 10 years. During our time we got off of that list and did some great things.
“We increased fund balances to make sure we were stable and gave teacher raises every year," Levy said.
He explained that when the opportunity to interview for the new position at North County arose, he asked his family if they would be willing to move as it is close to four hours away from any family they have.
“Once I found out that I was fortunate enough to get an interview, we came and spent an entire weekend here learning about the community and staying here,” Levy said. “... It all worked out and, as of July, we moved here.”
Aside from being North County’s new superintendent, Levy is an adjunct professor for William Woods University’s Master, Specialist, and Doctoral Program.
The new superintendent is excited to start his first year at North County and has set goals for the district to achieve.
Some of the goals and development areas Levy wants to focus on include is to help each individual student through social-emotional, academic, and personal growth. A lasting relationship with students, staff, and the community is another thing Levy hopes to achieve.
“I want you to know that I am passionate with every ounce of myself, and my family is too – we want what’s best for kids every day,” said Levy.
