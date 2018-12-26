Captain Stephen B. Ferrier, commanding officer of Troop C, recently announced eight new troopers have been assigned to Troop C.
The new troopers, including one with local ties, were members of the Patrol’s 106th Recruit Class, which graduated on Dec. 21. The troopers completed 25 weeks of intense training at the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy in Jefferson City.
The new troopers will report to their assignments on Jan. 7. They will work with a field training officer for approximately three months before working independently.
Trooper Dylon Wyatt, 23, a native of Perryville, has been assigned to Zone 16, serving Ste. Genevieve and Perry counties. Trooper Wyatt is a graduate of Meadow Heights High School in Patton. Trooper Wyatt attended Mineral Area College where he earned an Associate of Science in law enforcement. Trooper Wyatt continued his education at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau. Prior to joining the Patrol, Trooper Wyatt worked as a police officer in Perryville.
Trooper Blaine Bridges, 21, a native of Sullivan, has been assigned to Zone 4, serving South St. Louis and Jefferson counties. Trooper Bridges is a graduate of Sullivan High School in Sullivan. After graduation, he attended East Central College in Union, Missouri. In addition to being a member of the Patrol, Trooper Bridges is currently serving as a military police officer in the Missouri Army National Guard. Prior to joining the Patrol, Trooper Bridges worked as a laborer for Don Reeves Sawmill in Bourbon.
Trooper Skylar Bruenger, 26, a native of West Point, Illinois, has been assigned to Zone 9, serving St. Charles County. Trooper Bruenger is a graduate of Southeastern High School in Augusta, Illinois. He attended John Wood Community College in Quincy, Illinois, where he earned an Associate of Science in law enforcement. Trooper Bruenger then attended Western Illinois University in Macomb, Illinois, where he received a Bachelor of Science in law enforcement and justice administration. Prior to joining the Highway Patrol, Trooper Bruenger worked as a financial advisor for the Bank of Advance in Bowen, Illinois.
Trooper Jacob Huskey, 21, a native of Crestwood, has been assigned to Zone 3, serving South St. Louis and Jefferson counties. Trooper Huskey is a graduate of Lutheran High School South in St. Louis. He then attended Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph. Trooper Huskey is currently enrolled and studying criminal justice at University of Missouri-St. Louis. Prior to joining the Patrol, Trooper Huskey worked as a police officer for St. Charles City Police Department in St. Charles.
Trooper Michael McCoy, 24, a native of Jefferson City, has been assigned to Zone 4, serving South St. Louis and Jefferson counties. Trooper McCoy is a graduate of Helias Catholic High School in Jefferson City, Missouri. He attended Truman State University in Kirksville, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in history. Trooper McCoy continued his education with Truman State University earning a Master of Arts in education. Prior to joining the Patrol, Trooper McCoy worked as a yardman for Meek's Lumber in Jefferson City.
Trooper Thomas Reents, 23, a native of Litchfield, Illinois, has been assigned to Zone 9, serving St. Charles County. Trooper Reents is a graduate of Litchfield High School in Litchfield, Illinois, and attended Spring Arbor University in Spring Arbor.
Trooper Tyler Straatmann, 22, a native of Pacific, has been assigned to Zone 3, serving South St. Louis and Jefferson counties. Trooper Staatmann is a graduate of Pacific High School in Pacific. He attended Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice. Prior to joining the Patrol, Trooper Straatmann worked as a team sports associate for Dick's Sporting Goods in Washington.
Trooper Dillan Vandeven, 22, a native of Leopold, has been assigned to Zone 14, serving St. Francois and Washington counties. Trooper Vandeven is a graduate of Leopold Highs School in Leopold, Missouri. He attended Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, then transferred to the University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri. In addition to being a member of the Patrol, Trooper Vandeven is currently serving as a military police officer in the Missouri Army National Guard. Prior to joining the Patrol, Trooper Vandeven worked as an assistant basketball coach for Zalma R-5 School District in Zalma.
