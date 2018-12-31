Benjamin Franklin is quoted as saying, “Be at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbors, and let every new year find you a better man.” Whether it’s a pledge to stop smoking, a vow to lose weight, or a resolve to eat better, each year millions of people make New Year’s resolutions.
According to Reader’s Digest, the top two resolutions every year are to get in shape and lose weight.
Farmington Civic Center office manager Martha Boren says she usually sees an increase in memberships at the beginning of the year. Boren stated that beginning Jan. 1 the center will offer a couple New Year specials.
Individuals signing up for memberships starting on New Year’s Day can receive a 10 percent discount when they pay in full for a year. Regular rates for an adult are $341 for residents of Farmington and $366 for non-residents. Platinum memberships are $372.50 for residents and $415.80 for non-residents. The platinum membership includes the water park when it is open later in the year.
Those who don’t wish to sign up for a year can sign up for a monthly membership instead. During the month of January, anyone signing up for monthly memberships will receive the first month free. Boren states that the center does require payment by bank draft and a minimum of a three-month commitment.
Boren also added that the center has several new spinning bikes and will be offering some new classes after the first of the year. Additional questions can be directed to the civic center staff at 573-756-0900 or through Facebook.
Anytime Fitness, located in Farmington, is offering the first month for $1 when new patrons sign up from Dec. 31 – Jan. 5. Membership allows access to over 3,000 locations nationwide.
In addition, the company will be offering free tanning and fitness classes with memberships coming in the spring of 2019. Anytime Fitness has one or two-year contracts depending on each individual’s needs. Questions can be directed to 573-664-1445.
Better Bodies, located on the outer road in Leadington, is offering $10 off first month's dues. In addition, members signing an 18 month contract will receive half off of their enrollment fees which are typically $35 plus tax.
Contracts require an automatic bank draft for payment. For additional information contact Better Bodies at 573-518-1348.
And Elemental Crossfit, located in Farmington, is offering 50 percent off beginner classes and are also offering the fourth month free when customers pre-pay three months. They can be contacted on Facebook or by calling 573-218-9635.
Other gyms and fitness centers across the region are offering similar New Year deals to help Parkland residents fulfill those new year fitness goals.
