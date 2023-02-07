Night to Shine, a dream prom for high school special education (SPED) students who qualify to participate in Special Olympics or are in the MAP-A program, will return for its second year from 5-9 p.m. Friday at the Farmington Civic Center/Centene Center.

Sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, the formal event promises to provide a “magical evening” for all concerned, thanks to the combined efforts of New Heights Church, Farmington High School and a committed assemblage of community supporters.

Coordinating the evening’s events is New Heights Pastor Rocky Good, who has put in a lot of time and effort into making sure Night to Shine is a memorable experience for the young people, all of whom are 14 years of age or older, who will be attending.

"Night to Shine is celebrating its ninth anniversary as hundreds of churches and volunteers come together to honor thousands of guests with special needs. Our church is so excited to join other churches around the globe in hosting this unforgettable night,” Good said. “We will have hairdressers, shoe shiners, make-up artists, coat checkers, dinner — with a menu created by surveyed SPED students — dessert, limousine/party bus rides, crowns, flowers, paparazzi, photo booth, DJ introductions, and dancing.

“Each guest will have a ‘high school buddy’ with whom they’ll enjoy the evening side-by-side. We encourage our guests to dress up in their favorite formalwear — a dress, gown, suit or tux — or whatever makes them feel beautiful or handsome. We ask that our buddies and volunteers wear ‘church attire,’ but not formals, because we don’t want to outshine our guests.”

Asked what he hopes will be the results of the evening, Good said, “Our goal is to honor God with a love the world seldom sees on display. Our intentions are to make every young woman feel like they are the ‘belle of the ball’ and the young men feel like they are the prince of all dreams. We are literally going to be rolling out the red carpet for this event. We’ve invited kids from area schools to participate.”

Explaining why Night to Shine means so much to him, Good said, “When I was in college, I worked at a camp for the handicapped. I have been involved with this population in different ways. They’ve been a part of my life since childhood.”

Without a doubt, the most fun and exciting part of last year’s prom was the red carpet walk. Every prom participant walked the red carpet and received a crown to the applause and cheers of the crowd. Good emceed the walk, introducing each of the teens by name and having a little fun with each of them. Putting the icing on the cake was the glittery dinner jacket Good wore while at the mic.

“It was a lot of fun,” he said. “Seeing each of their faces as they walked down the carpet and then received a crown was unforgettable.”