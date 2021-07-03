 Skip to main content
Nine cats, two dogs need loving forever homes
Nine cats, two dogs need loving forever homes

Six cats at the Desloge Pound; two dogs and two cats at the Park Hills Pound; a cat at the Bonne Terre Pound; and a cat at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Desloge

300 N. Lincoln

Officer Memhardt – 573-431-3700/573-431-1463

Approximately 9-week-old kittens. There are four tabby boys and one orange girl. All of them are friendly and available now for adoption. The photo is of the yellow kitten when she first arrived at the pound. The four tabby boys aren’t pictured.

Female cat, about 10 weeks old, is somewhat friendly. She will let you hold her, but she's scared. The cat is available now for adoption.

Park Hills

65 Sports Complex Road

Officer Lewis – 573-431-3577

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Female pit bull mix is 5-7 years old and looking for a loving forever home. This sweet girl was surrendered to animal control by her owners. She is friendly, but very scared at the pound.

Male, mixed breed dog is handsome and friendly, but he's scared at the pound. He's looking for a loving forever home.

Male cat is 1-2 years old and skittish, but friendly. He is available now for adoption.

Female cat is 9 months old, friendly, and available now for adoption.

Bonne Terre

21 Service Drive

For animal information or to reclaim: 573-327-1050

To adopt, call City Hall: 573-358-2254

Hours: Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Cat, gender unknown, is 1-2 years old and scared. It is available now for adoption.

Fredericktown

124 N. Main St.

573-783-3660

Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Female cat is approximately 6 years old and friendly. She is negative for FIV/FeLV and available now for adoption.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

