Nine cats, two dogs need loving forever homes

Six cats at the Desloge Pound; two dogs and two cats at the Park Hills Pound; a cat at the Bonne Terre Pound; and a cat at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Desloge

300 N. Lincoln

Officer Memhardt – 573-431-3700/573-431-1463

Approximately 9-week-old kittens. There are four tabby boys and one orange girl. All of them are friendly and available now for adoption. The photo is of the yellow kitten when she first arrived at the pound. The four tabby boys aren’t pictured.

Female cat, about 10 weeks old, is somewhat friendly. She will let you hold her, but she's scared. The cat is available now for adoption.

Park Hills

65 Sports Complex Road

Officer Lewis – 573-431-3577

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Female pit bull mix is 5-7 years old and looking for a loving forever home. This sweet girl was surrendered to animal control by her owners. She is friendly, but very scared at the pound.