{{featured_button_text}}

Nine dogs at the Park Hills Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for. For more information call 573-4313122.

Female Boxer/Labrador mix is 1-3 years old. This poor sweet girl was surrendered to animal control by her owners through no fault of her own.

Male long-haired Chihuahua is 1-3 years old. This poor little guy was surrendered to animal control when his owner had to move to a nursing home.

Female pit bull is 3-5 years old. The officer describes her as very friendly.

Male hound mix is 2-3 years old. The officer reports that he is a sweetie.

Male Basset mix is 2-3 years old. The officer reports that he is very friendly and housebroken.

Male Pug/Spaniel mix is 2-3 years old. The officer says this little guy is a sweetie.

Female Labrador mix is 2-4 years old. The officer reports that this beauty is very loving.

Female Flat Coat Retriever is 2-5 years old. The officer describes her as a sweet and friendly girl.

Female German Shepherd mix is 6-9 months old. The officer describes her as very friendly.

To give owners the opportunity to claim them, dogs and cats are kept for seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and five days at the Desloge and Leadwood pounds. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay / neuter / vaccination commitment.

Contact other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments