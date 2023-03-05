After finishing first in three state Elks Hoop Shoot competitions, Jaxson Grounds, the 9-year-old son of Chad and Tara Grounds of Bismarck, is heading to the Central Region 9 Hoop Shoot Semi-Final taking place Saturday in Paducah, Kentucky.

Jaxson, a third-grader at Bismarck Elementary, began his rise to the top in this year’s competition by taking part in his school's Hoop Shoot contest, after which he advanced to the Dec. 11 Hoop Shoot sponsored by the Farmington Elks Lodge 1765, where Jaxson finished in first place, having made 21 out of 25 free throws.

His next stop was the District Hoop Shoot held Jan. 8 in Sikeston, in which Jaxson earned first place by successfully making 23 of 25 free throws. That earned him a trip to the State Finals held Feb. 4 at Eureka High School in Eureka, where he sank 20 of 25 free throws to tie and then sank four out of five in the subsequent shoot-off to earn first place and advance to Saturday's semi-final match.

In Paducah, Jaxson will compete in the 8-9 age bracket with shooters coming from Missouri, Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee.

If Jaxson wins first place in Saturday’s competition, he will move on to the Elks National Finals being held April 22 in Chicago.

“We're just super proud of him for how far he's made it, and whatever happens from here is just a bonus,” his father said.