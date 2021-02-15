No business like snow business

“I think people took heed of the snow predictions,” he said. “And it being President’s Day, people were already home, a number of businesses seem to have closed, as well. But I imagine as people venture out for work tomorrow and businesses open back up, calls for service might increase, too.”

Thompson said especially when the snow accumulates quickly and MoDOT struggles to keep the main highways somewhat passable, he would encourage citizens to stay home until Tuesday afternoon or better yet, Wednesday. One snow plow overturned on Highway 32 Monday afternoon.

Still, some who didn’t get to the grocery store or had pressing business to conduct made their way out here and there. On Karsch Boulevard in Farmington, traffic slowed and police directed traffic as a truck freed an SUV that was stuck near A Street. A tow truck gave a vehicle near First State Community Bank an assist on Liberty Street.

A few people called on hardware stores to see what sort of snow provisions might still be available. The Davis family of Farmington was out and about in their SUV, mom Delilah and kids Noah and Evelyn waiting patiently outside Plummer’s Ace Hardware while dad Gregory hopped inside to buy a new windshield wiper, then pop it on as quickly as his frozen fingers would let him.

