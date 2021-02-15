No business like snow business

“OK, folks, it’s here,” began Lt. Bill Stegall with the Bonne Terre Police Department, standing in front of UniTec Career Center Monday morning, recording a Facebook video and squinting as an icy wind blew snowflakes into his eyes.
“For those of you wondering what the road conditions were like,” he panned his phone’s camera along an empty U.S. 67 mostly covered by snow and ice, “…it obviously sucks. This is a very cold and dry snow, it’s going to accumulate quickly and blow around pretty easily, so expect a lot of drifting. The roadways are not gonna be worth getting out on, folks, if you don’t have to, don’t get out on it.”
Stegall urged people not to call 911 to ask how the road conditions were, “they are terrible,” and pointed people to the MoDOT travel-condition web page http://traveler.modot.org/map/index.html.
Not one road on the Missouri map at 3:30 p.m. on Monday was anything but purple, meaning “covered,” but they weren’t yet red, or “closed,” either.
If calls for service to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop C were any indication, Corporal Dallas Thompson said, most people were adopting the “hunker down” approach to the snowstorm. He said things were mostly quiet over the weekend and Monday, which was President’s Day.
“I think people took heed of the snow predictions,” he said. “And it being President’s Day, people were already home, a number of businesses seem to have closed, as well. But I imagine as people venture out for work tomorrow and businesses open back up, calls for service might increase, too.”
Thompson said especially when the snow accumulates quickly and MoDOT struggles to keep the main highways somewhat passable, he would encourage citizens to stay home until Tuesday afternoon or better yet, Wednesday. One snow plow overturned on Highway 32 Monday afternoon.
Still, some who didn’t get to the grocery store or had pressing business to conduct made their way out here and there. On Karsch Boulevard in Farmington, traffic slowed and police directed traffic as a truck freed an SUV that was stuck near A Street. A tow truck gave a vehicle near First State Community Bank an assist on Liberty Street.
A few people called on hardware stores to see what sort of snow provisions might still be available. The Davis family of Farmington was out and about in their SUV, mom Delilah and kids Noah and Evelyn waiting patiently outside Plummer’s Ace Hardware while dad Gregory hopped inside to buy a new windshield wiper, then pop it on as quickly as his frozen fingers would let him.
“Aw yeah, that’s much better,” he said as he smeared the snow from the glass. Delilah said Gregory had been called out on Valentine’s Day to fix a water main in Kirkwood, so when he got back, their Valentine’s date was doing donuts in the snow at 11 p.m. “It was so much fun!” she said. “We’ve all been in and out of the snow all day, the kids love it. It’s great.”
Inside the hardware store, windshield wipers might have been in supply, but other winter-weather provisions were a little harder to come by.
“We have stuff for frozen pipes, but we ran out of sleds in the last snow, and this weekend we ran out of ice melt, snow shovels and space heaters,” said clerk Jennifer Zelt. “People were planning ahead. We do have this amazing electric snowblower for sale, though, and anyone who bought it today could have made enough money to pay it off, for sure.”
According to weather.com, temperatures were forecast to rise out of single digits into a balmy 18 degrees by 3 p.m. Tuesday. The wind chill advisory was forecast to end early Tuesday, but it’s still too cold for pets outdoors, even pets with plastic bubble dog houses, according to Farmington Pet Adoption Center. FPAC has been pointing out that the temperature inside these dog houses is often just as freezing as the temperatures outside.
It’s a biting cold with which first responders, HVAC workers, plumbers and snow removers are familiar. Rafi Kthiri owns Rafi’s Lawn Service in Farmington, which often switches to plowing and clearing commercial places of snow during the winter months.
“Business is great, we’re just taking a break, it won’t stop snowing, we’re chasing our tails,” he said at 4:30 p.m. Monday. “We haven’t had measurable snow like this for quite a while.
"This is probably the first time in maybe a good six years or so, I think. Maybe about 8-10 years ago, we had every bit of 15 inches and that was a big surprise, but since then, we haven’t had anything measurable like this.”
Kthiri said they’d done what they could to clear parking lots during the wee hours on Monday morning, but the effort was futile.
“It’s a pretty thick snow, it’s getting up there. It’s 10 inches now, pretty much, everywhere you go,” he said. “We’d clear part of a parking lot, by the time we were finished, it was like we hadn’t been there. It was coming down too fast.”
He said he and his gang were planning to head back out around 10 p.m. Monday night after the snow was set to stop, and clear as much as they could.
He might have another busy time on Wednesday, when there’s a 60% chance of more snow.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.