No COVID-19 cases found at St. Joe Manor

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

All the residents and staff at St. Joe Manor in Bonne Terre have tested negative for COVID-19, according to an update from Administrator Sharon Greco.

On July 1, the facility reported that an incoming resident from Festus Manor had tested positive and negative for the virus while in quarantine. A third test was pending.

Per Department of Health guidelines, all residents and staff were tested.

On July 2, the facility was notified by the contracted laboratory that the positive test was reported in error and they recommended retesting, which had been done.

“It was never positive and there was never any risk of COVID-19 to any resident or staff at St. Joe Manor,” Greco’s update said.

On July 6, the contracted laboratory reported that the third test from the newly-admitted resident was found to be negative.

From July 10-15, St. Joe Manor received the results from the tests done on all residents and staff. All the tests were found to be negative.

Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.