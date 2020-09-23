No injuries in warehouse apartment fire in Park Hills

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Park Hills Fire Department spent about two and a half hours late Tuesday night fighting a fire in a warehouse that has been converted into apartments in the 600 block of Railroad Avenue, according to Fire Chief Brad Weiss.

The department got the call at 10:30 p.m.

“When I arrived just a few minutes later, the building was a warehouse converted into apartments and approximately half the building had flames through the roof,” Weiss said.

The first truck was able to contain the fire and save what Weiss called the warehouse portion of the building.

“The other two apartments had already collapsed by the time we arrived just within 10 minutes,” he said.

There were no injuries, according to Weiss.

“No one was home in the two apartments that burned,” he added. “The other apartment was alerted by a neighbor and he was able to get out without any injuries or any problems.”

The fire department was on the scene until a little after 1 a.m., Weiss said, and they were assisted by departments from Leadington, Desloge, Farmington, Big River/Bonne Terre, Bismarck, Leadwood, Wolf Creek, Doe Run, Weingarten in Ste. Genevieve, Cherokee Pass in Fredericktown, and Pilot Knob.