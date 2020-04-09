No school for remainder of 2019-20 academic year

The superintendents continued: “While this decision is necessary for the health and safety of our communities, know that we are heartbroken that our school year must end this way. With the knowledge that we will not return to school this semester, many of you will have questions about how this will impact grades, graduation, transcripts, the start of next school year, among others. While we do not have all of these answers, we are working to address these and other questions and will have more information for our families soon.”