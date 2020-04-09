No school for remainder of 2019-20 academic year

Gov. Mike Parson has officially ordered all Missouri schools to be closed for the remainder of this 2019-20 academic year.
In his COVID-19 briefing Thursday, Parson announced all of the state’s charter and public school buildings to remain closed for the rest of this school year.
According to the governor’s statement, school services will continue until the last day of when classes would have originally ended. These services include alternative educational opportunities and much-needed meals for students.
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) also plans to provide additional guidance to the state’s school leaders including “removing barriers and waiving the necessary state statutes and regulations.”
Among other items, Parson also emphasized the state’s “Stay Home Missouri” order as well as social distancing guidelines to continue to fight against COVID-19.
As of Thursday when this announcement was made, 77 people in Missouri have died as a result of the virus and more than 3,500 people have tested positive.
The MAAA Superintendents Association followed up with a letter in response to the governor’s announcement.
“As you might have already heard, this afternoon Missouri Gov. Mike Parson ordered all Missouri public schools to remain closed through the remainder of the academic year, with the exception of nutrition services,” the letter stated.
The superintendents continued: “While this decision is necessary for the health and safety of our communities, know that we are heartbroken that our school year must end this way. With the knowledge that we will not return to school this semester, many of you will have questions about how this will impact grades, graduation, transcripts, the start of next school year, among others. While we do not have all of these answers, we are working to address these and other questions and will have more information for our families soon.”
The letter said for families to “take this holiday weekend to take a break, relax, and spend time with your loved ones. We will be in contact with our families with more information in the coming weeks.”
The superintendents ended by saying they appreciated everyone’s understanding and support which are “greatly appreciated as we continue to navigate our new reality due to this pandemic.”
The 11 conference schools represented by the MAAA Superintendent Association include Arcadia Valley R-2, Bismarck R-5, Central R-3, Farmington R-7, Fredericktown R-1, Kingston K-14, North County R-1, Potosi R-3, Ste. Genevieve R-2, Valley R-6 and West County R-4.
