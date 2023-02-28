Do you know a nurse who deserves regional recognition? We can help you recognize their achievements.

Nursing professionals make an impact every day, doing what can be one of the toughest jobs.

We want to honor 10 outstanding local nurses who will be featured in a special section during National Nurses Week in May.

Nominate your favorite nurse before 11:59 p.m., March 6, and tell everyone how great they are. Nominations are free.

The link for submissions is https://dailyjournalonline.com/contests/nurses2023/

Once the nominations close, voting for the Parkland's Top 10 nurses takes place from March 9-23.

Nine nurses will be chosen by the judging panel, while one nurse will be chosen by the community vote.

You can check out last year's special section and the 10 nursing professionals who were honored in 2022 in the free, online edition at https://issuu.com/dailyjournalonline/docs/2022_nurses_heart_of_the_healthcare. Reading it, you'll find these 10 professionals truly represent the Heart of Healthcare in the Parkland.

And when you get the chance, please be sure to thank our sponsors— Parkland Health Center, First State Community Bank, and Mineral Area College— for helping to make possible this positive opportunity for recognition.