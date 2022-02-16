 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nominate an outstanding nurse

Nominate an outstanding nurse

Nurses are the heart of health care and nursing professionals have faced many challenges over the last 24 months due to COVID.

For a second year, we are honoring our nurses who have put others first and made a significant impact in their community and on their patients. We plan to do so in a campaign presented by the Daily Journal, Parkland Health Center, and First State Community Bank, which will let you, our readers, honor extraordinary area nurses this spring.

Beginning today, you can nominate an area nurse you know who has made an impact in the lives of others. Honor a nurse who has gone above and beyond to offer compassionate care. Just go to dailyjournalonline.com/contests and click on Nurses 2022. On the nomination form, please detail as much as you can about this nurse’s dedication to others.

Ten honorees will be featured in a May 7 special section of the Daily Journal and online in honor of National Nurses Week.

Nominations are open to the public from Feb. 15 to March 14. Nine honorees will be selected by a local panel of judges and one will be selected by the public. Voting takes place online March 17-24.

