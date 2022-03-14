 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nominate your favorite nurses online today

Nominate an outstanding nurse

Readers have until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday to nominate area nurses who have made a significant impact in our community and on their patients.

For a second year, we are honoring our nurses who have put others first and made a significant impact. We plan to do so in a campaign presented by the Daily Journal, Parkland Health Center, First State Community Bank and Mineral Area College, which will let you, our readers, honor extraordinary area nurses again this spring.

You can nominate an area nurse you know who has made an impact in the lives of others. Honor a nurse who has gone above and beyond to offer compassionate care. Just go to dailyjournalonline.com/contests and click on Nurses 2022. On the nomination form, please detail as much as you can about this nurse’s dedication to others.

Ten honorees will be featured in a May 7 special section of the Daily Journal and online in honor of National Nurses Week.

Nine honorees will be selected by a local panel of judges and one will be selected by the public. Voting takes place online March 17-24.

