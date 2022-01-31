Nominate your heroes by Friday

The definition of a hero is usually someone who is greatly admired for showing courage, bravery or noble qualities.

Heroes are also everyday people like those who rise above hardship, persevere despite adversity, offer service and strength to others, and are selfless.

But the truth is, everyone has their own idea of a hero. So who comes to mind? Nominate them to be included in a special exhibition at Mineral Area College titled “Brave is Beautiful.”

“The idea was birthed following a photo exhibit MACOA sponsored in the fall of 2020,” said Scottye Adkins, executive director of Mineral Area Council on the Arts. “The community expressed the desire for a photo exhibit that recognizes our local heroes. We are excited about this project but need our community’s help.”

Mineral Area Council on the Arts is collaborating with Brandon Scheldt of Highlightpics portrait photography to recognize the diverse and strong citizens of the Parkland.

All nominations will be honored by recognition in a press release. Out of all nominations, 10 residents will be chosen by a committee of MACOA and community representatives to have a professional portrait taken by Scheldt. Those chosen will be contacted by Adkins for scheduling.

The photos will be exhibited with an excerpt from the submitted nomination at MAC’s C.H. Cozean Library from March 21 to April 1 during regular business hours and then at Farmington Centene Center on April 2 from noon to 4 p.m. Following the exhibition, photos will be given to the “Brave is Beautiful” nominees.

Now nominations are needed from area residents to recognize local heroes. To nominate someone, use the official form found online at www.MineralAreaArts.org. Send the form to MACOA, PO Box 1000, Park Hills, MO 63601 or email it to sadkins@MineralArea.edu by 4 p.m. on Friday.

