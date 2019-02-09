Try 1 month for 99¢
Nominations for Best of the Parkland Coming up

Winners of the "Best of the Parkland" contest are featured in the annual winners edition magazine.

 Bobby Radford, Daily Journal

The Daily Journal’s third annual Best of the Parkland contest kicks off Monday.

The contest began two years ago and had dozens of businesses in St. Francois, Madison, Washington, Iron and Ste. Genevieve Counties recognized by the public for outstanding products or services.

This year the public once again has the opportunity to nominate businesses in more than 100 categories ranging from best food, places to shop, services, auto and home services and more.

Anyone can nominate any business they feel deserves the recognition and the readers will then vote on the nominated candidates.

Nominations begin Monday and end on March 4.

The nominations for each category can be made by visiting www.dailyjournalonline.com/contests/

If nominations do not fit an existing categories, a new category will be created.

Once the nomination period is complete, voting for the "best of" in each category will take place from March 23 to April 5, accessible by the same web address as the nomination form.

"Nominations will appear in an insert in our print editions, as well as the online editions," said Daily Journal Media Manager Donny Cheatham. "Then you just need to go back in after March 23 and cast votes for your favorites in each category."

You can vote once per day per category, so return repeatedly to help assure your favorites are named "Best of the Parkland" for 2019.

Winners will be revealed in the April 27 edition of the Daily Journal, the May 1 edition of the Democrat News and the May 2 edition of the Farmington Press.

Nominated businesses will be promoted on social media, and should promote themselves on social media and directly to patrons through mentions about the contest encouraging patrons to vote for them.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3628, or at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com.

