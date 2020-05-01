North Co. delivers 7,000 meals a week

While North County School District students have been out of the classroom for more than a month due to the coronavirus pandemic, school employees are carrying on with distance learning and meal delivery. A brief snapshot of their efforts was provided at the April school board meeting.
Superintendent Dr. Jeff Levy said he’s been impressed by the amount of food being served and the efficient way it’s been made available.
“We’re super excited about the amount of food we’re serving, it’s been impressive, we’re trying to reach a lot of our community,” he said. “All the praise to (Assistant Superintendent) Jason Samples and his team. The first two weeks when we were cancelled, we didn’t rush to put homework out, we took our time and asked, what are they really going to need? We looked at Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs, and safety and security is right at the top, so we started with food.”
Samples said the school district has been “really blessed.”
“The state very quickly let public schools apply for the summer food program early and extended the timeline indefinitely with the closures,” he said. “Any child aged 0-18 can eat, whether they’re enrolled in the district or not, and it’s free — whether it’s free or reduced lunch, it doesn’t matter what their economic status is, we’ll be reimbursed as a district.”
Once the state gave Missouri districts the green light to continue providing meals, the challenge became how to transition from a fixed service point to a field delivery system.
“Food service is a lot of work. I tell my son, you’re going to work at a restaurant someday, I think everyone should, because the restaurant business is tough on every level,” said Samples, who worked at both Hardee’s and Rosener’s Restaurant in his younger years. “We have had to, in a very abbreviated amount of time, completely revamp our food program to meet the need of our students.”
And they’re meeting a lot of need. So much need, that it was recently announced by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education that the Missouri National Guard would help North County — along with 10 other districts around the state — with delivery for the next few weeks, beginning Thursday.
“Feeding students is one of the many essential supports that our local schools and their staff members are continuing to provide during this period of distance learning,” said Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven. “We cannot thank our partners with the National Guard enough for coming alongside our local leaders to support our schools and Missouri families.”
Other Southeast Missouri school districts receiving National Guard assistance include Cape Girardeau 63, KIPP in St. Louis and Portageville.
Samples said the number of meals has increased from the beginning, when more than 300 students were being served.
“We’re serving over 850 children 7,000 meals a week, and our food service people and our bus drivers have been awesome,” he said. “We have 10 distribution points throughout the district, so people don’t have to travel far. We have rural delivery and some limited delivery if they just really can’t make it to one of the pickup points.”
North County School District covers 137 square miles, according to information on DESE’s website.
Samples said two drivers team up for each distribution point. Eagle Estates, Lake Timberline, Lakeside General Store, and Goose Creek General Store is one route.
“I have to acknowledge, the general stores have been awesome to work with, letting us use their parking lots, and they even have overhangs, which, since it’s often cold and rainy, we really appreciate being a little sheltered from the weather,” Samples said.
Another route is the Terre Du Lac utilities office, Bonneville Motel and Red Cedar Lodge Motel. And then there’s North County Primary and Bonne Terre City Park, both of which are the biggest pickup points.
“Bonne Terre Park, we serve maybe 200 children each day,” Samples said. “In Desloge, we do North County Intermediate and North County Parkside. So we’ve got both ends of town covered for the Desloge and Bonne Terre routes.”
North County, like all other schools, has been working hard to implement distance learning on short notice, often using things like Google Classroom and other programs. The good news, Samples said, is that about 87% of North County students have internet service.
“But that means 13% of our kids don’t have service, which means we’ve had to create paper learning packets that the bus drivers have also been great about delivering,” he said. “We’ll send out the assignments digitally on Mondays, we print them out on Tuesdays, organize them on Wednesdays, and we distribute them on Thursdays.”
In the beginning, Samples said, they delivered five days a week, “which had been great to have face-to-face contact, but as it ramped up, we were advised by (county health center director) Amber Elliott that it might be wise to increase social distancing, so we cut it back to two days a week.”
Now, on Mondays, the district serves three breakfasts and three lunches in a bag. Students get a hot lunch and breakfast for the first day, then a cold breakfast and lunch they can put in the fridge or freezer for Tuesday, and they receive packaged meals for Wednesday such as canned soup. On Thursday, the district provides hot lunch and breakfast for that day, then two cold meals for Friday.
“Our food service has figured it out to where they can fit it all into bags. And Save A Lot has donated bags, Walmart has, and we’re able to fit it all in there so the parents or kids can carry it easily,” Samples said. “We have one family and they pick up food for 11 children, that’s our biggest one, they have a lot of foster kids.
“One girl with a scooter picks up four meal bags for four children. One of our drivers has helped her out, because it’s hard balancing four bags on a scooter, so he’ll box them up and help her with them if he can.”
Samples said while the pandemic’s chaotic effect on the school year has taken it by surprise, it’s also resulted in testing the district’s ability to respond in an emergency, and has proven its flexibility in meeting the challenges presented.
“At the beginning of this school year, it certainly wasn’t what I was expecting to be doing, standing at Bonne Terre Park, helping serve food to students at the end of March,” he said. “But the bus drivers, the cafeteria workers, the teachers — everyone’s been awesome, and even if we have to maintain social distance, it’s been good to see so many people in the district we’ve been serving.”
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
