North Co. delivers 7,000 meals a week

North County, like all other schools, has been working hard to implement distance learning on short notice, often using things like Google Classroom and other programs. The good news, Samples said, is that about 87% of North County students have internet service.

“But that means 13% of our kids don’t have service, which means we’ve had to create paper learning packets that the bus drivers have also been great about delivering,” he said. “We’ll send out the assignments digitally on Mondays, we print them out on Tuesdays, organize them on Wednesdays, and we distribute them on Thursdays.”

In the beginning, Samples said, they delivered five days a week, “which had been great to have face-to-face contact, but as it ramped up, we were advised by (county health center director) Amber Elliott that it might be wise to increase social distancing, so we cut it back to two days a week.”

Now, on Mondays, the district serves three breakfasts and three lunches in a bag. Students get a hot lunch and breakfast for the first day, then a cold breakfast and lunch they can put in the fridge or freezer for Tuesday, and they receive packaged meals for Wednesday such as canned soup. On Thursday, the district provides hot lunch and breakfast for that day, then two cold meals for Friday.