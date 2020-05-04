North County announces graduation for June 23

On Monday, the day Missouri officially began its reopening from the coronavirus shutdown declared in March, the North County School District announced the rescheduling of its May 21 graduation to Tuesday, June 23 at 8 p.m. on Raider Field at the high school. In case of rain, it will be held at the Farmington Community Civic Center, according to High School Principal Ryan Long.
On the North County R-1 Facebook page, it was announced that each graduate — and it’s estimated there will be about 200 graduates — would be asked to limit their guests to five people only, since social distancing restrictions would likely continue through that date. For anyone who can’t make it, officials are planning to livestream the event.
“As the date approaches we will consult with local health officials and determine if that number can be increased,” the post reads. “We understand the difficulty and disappointment this imposes on our seniors and their families. However, we believe this provides the best opportunity to honor our graduates while at the same time keeping our community safe.”
If, in between the May 4 gradual reopening and June 23, the number of coronavirus cases rises at an accelerated rate, the district has come up with later dates.
“We’re not going to cancel graduation,” he said. “If we weren’t able to do it then, we’ve looked at alternate dates in the future. If we had to re-enter a shutdown, we’d look at a later date in the summer. Our goal is to have some sort of ceremony for our graduates.”
Caps and gowns were picked up on a rainy day last week, courtesy of a drive-up, drive-through method of dispersal.
Since the football field can hold several thousand people, Long said, social-distancing requirements of 6 feet should be feasible.
“We have both of our grandstands, the band bleachers, we can fit several thousand people and we have seating we can put on the track as well,” he said. “We’ll work out with the health department how best we can make it safe for everyone.”
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.