Before the regular August board meeting, the North County School District’s Board of Education held a tax rate hearing last week to set and approve the 2019-2020 tax levy.
The school’s tax levy is the total dollars that a school district collects from property owners within the district for its budget.
North County’s levy amounts have not changed from last year. The general fund levy will remain at $3.2117 per $100 assessed valuation while the debt service for the school will stay at $1.2134 for a total tax levy of $4.4251.
Superintendent Dr. Jeff Levy said the operational spending is higher by a small increment because of construction being done on school property.
After the brief tax hearing, the board adjourned for their regular monthly meeting. The board members began by approving consent agenda items which included adopting the Department of Secondary Education (DESE) local compliance plan, readopting the district’s financial disclosure policy, and adopting board policy updates.
Levy said that all of the consent agenda items were standard procedure.
Next, the board heard reports about enrollment and open house attendance from Associate Superintendent Katie Bockman.
Bockman informed the board that the latest figures show North County’s current enrollment sits at 2,890 students. Around this time last year, on Aug. 15, the district’s enrollment was at 2,982 students. The latest numbers show that UniTec Career Center enrollment is about the same this year, with 467 students currently enrolled compared to last year’s end-of-year enrollment of 464 students.
Bockman said open house attendance was strong and she was particularly pleased with the number of high school students who came.
“It’s difficult to get those high school kids to attend an open house,” Bockman said. “I congratulate the high school on, again, hosting the Raider Rally.
“I think that brings people out and gets them in the classroom, not only on the field to celebrate athletics and activities, but also to get in the classroom and meet some of their academic instructors.”
Bockman explained that while the open house numbers continue to stay strong, the parent-teacher conference numbers aren’t as robust.
After the attendance report, the board took up action items which included the approval of the district’s education goals, and board of education and superintendent responsibilities. The board also discussed the selection of an audit firm to conduct a consult audit for the district. The district will undergo a regular, annual audit next week but is planning a consult audit for other projects.
“We are still working to conduct a consult audit to look at the areas of transportation and capital projects,” said Levy. “It’s a project the board is looking into, in addition to the traditional audit.”
Levy has reached out to two audit firms to see what each company offers in terms of cost and service. He sent the firms a description of what the board is looking for in terms of a consult audit.
Board member James Bullock asked if they would have an opportunity to discuss anything with the audit firms and Levy said the board could bring the firms in for a presentation if they wished.
Board President Randy Hubbard asked Levy about a potential start date for the audit. Levy said the firms informed him they were extremely busy with other school audits, so the beginning of the district's consult audit could be slightly delayed.
Levy later said the board will be talking to the two firms in the coming days to set up a discussion and presentation meeting.
The board next discussed the use of a speech language pathologist services company. Levy explained the district received a late resignation from their speech language pathologist (SLP) and the position is difficult to fill. Since providing students with SLP services is state-mandated, the board approved the use of an SLP company if they find an acceptable applicant.
Assistant Superintendent Jason Samples gave his report next. Sample said it has been a great start to the school year and credited preparation.
“Starting with frontloading, at the beginning of August, we welcomed mentors from mentor training,” said Samples. “We got mentors and new teachers together and all of our new teachers were provided a mentor. That’s the biggest part of our orientation program, is having a quality person there to help those new teachers.”
A couple of new North County teachers were present at the board meeting and Samples acknowledged them, thanking them and explaining that coming to at least one board during the school year was important.
Samples mentioned the staff has been receiving training in areas such as peer observation, peer coaching, and classroom management. Samples also thanked bus drivers for completing their state-mandated eight hours of safety training and for a smooth start in getting students to and from the school on time so far.
Samples said they have been working a lot in the elementary grades.
“The first 20 days is a big focus for us in the elementary level,” said Samples. “We're focusing on the first 20 days as kind of setting the foundation for how they're going to do instruction throughout the year.”
Bockman then gave her associate superintendent report.
She mentioned that the Fall Jamborees were kicking off, as of last weekend, for everyone and said to check the district calendars for dates, times, and locations of all the activities that will be taking place soon.
The district staff has begun using Frontline Central, an online system that allows schools to electronically file and process student records. Bockman said the system is something the staff has been working on for awhile.
“Orientation no longer includes a packet to review and it is all online,” explained Bockman. “Our staff has been making progress rapidly…It’s not an easy transition for people to go and do everything online when they’re used to filling out papers. It is difficult but it's more efficient, it’s more effective, [and] staff are able to log in and see their own personal information at any time…”
She said, beginning in September, the new system will be used for all of the district’s hiring and recruiting.
Finally, Bockman presented the board with a list detailing the cheerleading squad's accomplishments over the summer and at camp.
“They are very successful,” Bockman said. “Once again, because of their success, they have been invited to attend nationals in Dallas.”
The cheerleaders requested the board's permission to raise funds for their winter trip to nationals in Dallas, Texas. The board approved the request.
The meeting ended with comments of gratitude by Levy, giving credit to Samples, Bockman, and the rest of the district’s administration and staff for the hard work they’ve put in over the summer to ensure the school year got off to a great start.
