North County considers e-gaming

“We want to be at that table. We want to help set those rules, we want to be competitive, because in a few years this is going to be a legitimized sport through MSHSAA, it's going to be a MSHSAA-affiliated activity,” Dickey said. “And after high school, there are colleges that are offering tons and tons of scholarship opportunities to students. I think MSHSAA reported 125 colleges in the U.S. right now are offering something like $15 million in college scholarships.

“And that is an amazing opportunity for students that may not be academically or athletically inclined, but they are into this field of entertainment or they had this skill set.”

Dickey said the game students are playing right now is Rocket League, which he said is basically soccer with cars.

“A lot of kids are really excited about this. I've seen a lot of excitement,” he said. “The best part is, this is at no cost to you guys. No cost to the board and no cost to the district. We have a lot of opportunities for corporate sponsorship and some grant stuff that might pan out for us hopefully. And between that and fundraising opportunities, it would be no cost of the district.”

Superintendent Dr. Jeff Levy said he actually had one business approach him and ask to be involved.