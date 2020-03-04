North County considers e-gaming

North County School District heard a presentation at this month’s Board of Education meeting from high school English teacher Adam Dickey regarding the possibility of adding e-gaming to the Raiders' competitive lineup.
“So I was approached by a couple students some weeks ago, and they wanted to get this club off the ground. It's a gaming club that has a secondary function as a competitive e-sports team,” he said. “And so I started digging around, started talking to some people and came to find out, in our MAAA conference, a lot of the schools are really getting into this.”
He said Farmington, Central, West County, Arcadia Valley and Ste. Genevieve school districts are getting ready to add, or have already added, e-sports for students. As reported in the Nov. 19 edition of the Daily Journal, Minecraft, Overwatch, League of Legends, NBA 2K, Fortnite and Madden NFL are all video games that area districts are embracing for student sports and clubs.
Dickey said before he even pitched the idea, North County Athletic Director Chad Mills attended a MSHSAA (Missouri State High School Activities Association) meeting in which adding e-sports was being discussed. He said this spring, MSHSAA will vote in the fall for whether or not to add gaming as an exhibition sport.
Whenever MSHSAA gets enough teams signing up for e-gaming, those teams will make the rules and set the norms for high school competition.
“We want to be at that table. We want to help set those rules, we want to be competitive, because in a few years this is going to be a legitimized sport through MSHSAA, it's going to be a MSHSAA-affiliated activity,” Dickey said. “And after high school, there are colleges that are offering tons and tons of scholarship opportunities to students. I think MSHSAA reported 125 colleges in the U.S. right now are offering something like $15 million in college scholarships.
“And that is an amazing opportunity for students that may not be academically or athletically inclined, but they are into this field of entertainment or they had this skill set.”
Dickey said the game students are playing right now is Rocket League, which he said is basically soccer with cars.
“A lot of kids are really excited about this. I've seen a lot of excitement,” he said. “The best part is, this is at no cost to you guys. No cost to the board and no cost to the district. We have a lot of opportunities for corporate sponsorship and some grant stuff that might pan out for us hopefully. And between that and fundraising opportunities, it would be no cost of the district.”
Superintendent Dr. Jeff Levy said he actually had one business approach him and ask to be involved.
“They said ‘if this happens, we want to be part of it,’” Levy said. “It could be a good thing for our students.”
In advance of official board approval, Dickey has put together donation packages to help offset the costs of the games, hardware and software. The sponsorship packages start at $25 and climb to as much as $500 or more, with increased quantity and quality of associated marketing parks tied to the dollar amount.
When and if approved, the competitive team will need four to eight:
- Microsoft Xbox One controllers
- Turtle Beach gaming headsets
- Digital license for games
- Ergonomic gaming chairs
- Gaming PC
