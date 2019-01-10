Try 1 month for 99¢
North County Winter Homecoming This Week
North County's Winter Homecoming Court for 2019 includes Michaela Mason, Grant Bockman, Kaelee Hale, Kolten Poorman, Cassidy Colby, John Starkey, Reese Long, Noah Mesey, Alexis Crews, Nick Tyler, Madi Jones, Thatcher Karsch, Julianna Farr, Braden Swift, Hanna Politte, and Eric Ruess.

 Rachel Gann, Daily Journal

North County High School has been busy gearing up for their Winter Homecoming this week.

North County Raiders boys basketball teams will be facing off against the Ste. Genevieve Dragons this Friday.

The freshman game will start the evening off at 4:30 p.m., followed by the JV game at 5:30 p.m. Following the JV game, the school will be holding a Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. The Winter Homecoming Coronation will follow the ceremony. Finally, the evening will close with the varsity game at 7:30 p.m. The Raiderettes and Cheerleaders will be performing at half time.

A Spirit Week is being held to help motivate the students for the upcoming games. Themes this year include Superhero Day, Jock vs. Nerd Day, Pajama Day, and Blue and Gold Day.

There are eight Winter Homecoming candidates this year. During the Winter Homecoming Coronation, expected to be held at approximately 7 p.m., one couple will be crowned the king and queen.

The senior candidates this year are Reese Long, Noah Mesey, Cassidy Colby, John Starkey, Kaelee Hale, Kolten Poorman, Michaela Mason, and Grant Bockman.

Junior candidates are Madi Jones, Thatcher Karsch, Alexis Crews, and Nick Tyler.

Sophomore candidates are Julianna Farr and Braden Swift. Freshman candidates are Hanna Politte and Eric Ruess.

This schedule is weather-permitting. If inclement weather occurs, the homecoming games will be rescheduled.

Rachel Gann is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at rgann@dailyjournalonline.com.

