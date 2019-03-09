North County School District will hold registration for the 2019-2020 Early Childhood and Kindergarten classes at North County Primary in the North County Developmental Center.
Registrations will be held March 19 from 8 a.m.–noon or 1–6 p.m. Parents can also register their children on March 20 from 8 a.m.–noon. or 1–6 p.m.
To be eligible for early childhood classes, children must be 4 years old before Aug. 1 of this year and to be eligible for kindergarten, children must be 5 years old before Aug. 1.
If a child is currently attending NC Early Childhood, parents will not need to pre-register for kindergarten.
The school asks parents to bring the following information for registration: child’s state issued birth certificate, immunization record, photo identification, current proof of residency; real estate tax receipt, utility bill within the last 30 days (electric, gas, water, or trash). Rental agreement or lease agreement will be accepted.
This information must be in the same name as the parent registering the child. If children registering reside with another household, someone from the household with the same proof of residency, as stated above, must accompany the parents and children to registration in order to complete a waiver and sign with the notary provided by North County schools.
If parents do not have a state-issued birth certificate and the child registering was born in Missouri, a copy can be obtained by contacting the St. Francois County Health Center at 573-431-1947.
Early childhood and kindergarten screening appointments will be made during registration.
Kindergarten screening will be held April 15-17 at the North County Developmental Center on the Primary Campus. Early Childhood screenings will be held by appointment only May 6-9 in the multi-purpose room at the Primary Campus.
